Prep Softball | Carterville scores four runs in the seventh to come back against Carmi-White County

“We have a lot of young kids on this team,” Capie said. “Having a four-year player like Jordan, she knows how we like to be aggressive on the base pads. She took that last play on her own and that’s just the experience showing and her getting it done for her team.”

Jordan finished 1-for-3 at the plate, but got the help she needed from her teammates. Karson Caudill highlighted the bottom of the third inning for Carterville with a two-run single that scored Noto and leadoff hitter Kennedy Rushing. Caudill’s hit was a part of a five-run inning that cut the Lady Lions’ deficit to 6-5.

CWC answered with a three-run fourth inning to move ahead 9-5, but Carterville struck right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning after a pair of RBI doubles came from Kennedy and freshman Amayah Doyle. The Lady Lions notched four doubles as a team and had four players finish with multiple hits. Avigayle Tomas led the way with three hits and one RBI in four plate appearances.

Caudill earned the win out of the bullpen after replacing Lacie Carr in the sixth inning. Carr took over in the pitching circle at the top of the third inning after Carterville’s starting pitcher, Allie Stewart, allowed four runs on 44 pitches through the first two innings.