Prep Softball | Carterville scores four runs in the seventh to come back against Carmi-White County

CARTERVILLE — Senior Kirsten Jordan scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning to help the Lady Lions pull off a four-run comeback and defeat the Carmi-White County Bulldogs, 13-12.
With no outs, three runs already in, and the score knotted up at 12, Hunter Noto slapped a ground ball to CWC shortstop Mara Serafini that after being bobbled, allowed Jordan to round the third base bag for what looked like a run-down situation.
Jordan turned down a run-down and took off for home plate to score the game-winning run after Serafini’s throw to catcher Kendall Rooney was dislodged on the tag attempt. After 22 months without softball, Jordan is proud to say the Lady Lions are 1-0.
“It was nerve-racking, very nerve-racking,” said Jordan, who is committed to play softball at SIC next year. “I came up to the plate not hitting very well and coach asked if I could get the bunt down. I said, yes sir, and I honestly didn’t think I was going to, but I guess that little bit of confidence helped out.”
Jordan reached base on an RBI bunt single that scored senior Ally Lyell and Lacie Carr in the aftermath of a throwing error committed by CWC third-baseman Audrey Upton. It was one of five team errors made by the Lady Bulldogs, who led by as many as six runs at the top of the third inning.
Carterville coach Will Capie spoke on Jordan’s base-running IQ that helped the Lady Lions win despite committing three errors of their own.
“We have a lot of young kids on this team,” Capie said. “Having a four-year player like Jordan, she knows how we like to be aggressive on the base pads. She took that last play on her own and that’s just the experience showing and her getting it done for her team.”
Jordan finished 1-for-3 at the plate, but got the help she needed from her teammates. Karson Caudill highlighted the bottom of the third inning for Carterville with a two-run single that scored Noto and leadoff hitter Kennedy Rushing. Caudill’s hit was a part of a five-run inning that cut the Lady Lions’ deficit to 6-5.
CWC answered with a three-run fourth inning to move ahead 9-5, but Carterville struck right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning after a pair of RBI doubles came from Kennedy and freshman Amayah Doyle. The Lady Lions notched four doubles as a team and had four players finish with multiple hits. Avigayle Tomas led the way with three hits and one RBI in four plate appearances.
Caudill earned the win out of the bullpen after replacing Lacie Carr in the sixth inning. Carr took over in the pitching circle at the top of the third inning after Carterville’s starting pitcher, Allie Stewart, allowed four runs on 44 pitches through the first two innings.
“It’s challenging, especially having a young team,” Jordan said. “You don’t really know who's willing to put in what, but all of these girls, this is probably one of the first years in a long time that we have everybody willing to contribute.
“We know we’re underdogs this year, but everybody should be afraid of us because we’re not to be messed with.”
CWC finished with 11 hits while Kadie Simmons led the Lady Bulldogs’ offensive attack with three hits and a pair of RBI’s. Liberty Smith lasted four innings as the starter before Upton took over in relief with two outs in the fourth. Upton worked her way out of the inning with a strikeout, but picked up her first loss of the year.
For Capie, he understood what this game meant for his players.
“I feel like all the emotions over the last two years came out in that game,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming for these girls. They’ve grinded, they’ve been in limbo for who knows how long with the season switching and going back and forth not knowing if they’re going to play.
“They left it all on the field today.”
Carterville will look to stay undefeated on Saturday in a doubleheader matchup against Crab Orchard and Mount Vernon.
618-351-5178