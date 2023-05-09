MARION — The Orphan Annies of Centralia scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday, erasing a 3-0 deficit, and defeated the host Marion Wildcats, 4-3, to wrap up South Seven Conference play.

With the victory, Centralia finishes league play at 5-3 and now stands 9-14 overall. The Wildcats finish 7-1, good for first place in the conference, and are now 18-7 overall. The loss was Marion’s first to Centralia in five years.

Centralia coach Raigen Schwartz said the win was special for her ballclub.

“It feels good. We hadn’t beaten Marion since 2018,” she said. “I actually had quite a bit of confidence in my girls today. I saw a different energy with the team on the bus ride over. I had confidence that we would win this game today.”

Schwartz said Audra Davis, who is a freshman, did a great job of pitching around one bad inning to keep her teammates within striking distance.

“Audra worked hard today,” Schwartz said. “Getting a win against Marion is a very big deal with our program and I’m very proud of her.”

It was not an easy route to victory for Centralia.

Marion took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Paisley Freebourn drew a walk and proceeded to steal second. Alana Bryant advanced the runner to third with a groundout to second. Lana Crannick followed with an RBI groundout to short, driving Freebourn home for a 1-0 lead.

Amelia Browning next singled to right and Kaitlyn Reuss stepped up and clubbed one into the tennis court beyond the left-field fence for a two-run homer and 3-0 lead.

That would be all the runs the Wildcats would manage on this day against Davis. She got Tally Cockburn to ground out to second to end the inning and then notched four consecutive shutout innings in posting the win.

“I was struggling in that third inning, but I collected myself and we all came together as a team,” Davis said. “Everyone contributed to this win and I’m very proud of my teammates.”

The freshman said the deciding sixth inning was a trickle-down effect that led to the win.

Going into the top of the sixth, Marion starting pitcher Cam Harre was unblemished. She had a perfect game, retiring 15 straight batters. Harre also retired Madi Wiesen on a pop up to second to start the frame, but the wheels came off the wagon shortly afterward.

Kaylee Bowdler broke up the perfect game and no-hitter with a sharp single into right center. Bowdler then stole second to get in scoring position. Meagan Mahlandt followed with an RBI bloop single to right over the second baseman’s head, driving in Bowdler. Mahlandt took second on the throw home.

A wild pitch advanced Mahlandt to third and Maelynn Batson’s groundout to short drove in Mahlandt to make it 3-2 in favor of the Wildcats.

The Orphan Annies, however, weren’t done. Jocelynn Hossler was hit by a pitch. Rylie Clegg was inserted as a pinch hitter for Kinsley Hawthorne and smacked a single up the middle, leaving two runners on with one out.

Reuss relieved Harre and gave up an RBI single to Davis, tying the game at 3-3. Mackenzie Perez, pinch hitting for Hawk, hit a sharp grounder under the legs of Marion shortstop Jerzy Bittle, allowing the go-ahead run to score. A relay throw to third cut down Davis trying to advance to third for the third and final out.

But the damage had been done.

The Wildcats were unable to mount a comeback effort against Davis. Cockburn was robbed of a single in the bottom of the sixth on a diving play by the shortstop, Kathara Williams.

Marion did get a two-out single from Bryant in the bottom of the seventh, but Crannick popped out to the pitcher to end the game.

Wildcats coach Joy Neal was disappointed.

“That’s the game of softball sometimes,” she said. “It can change at any moment and you just have to be prepared. You can’t coast through a game. You can’t be satisfied with four hits. You have to keep on working. Otherwise, this is what happens.”

Neal said her players need to be mentally tough when adversity strikes.

“We have to be able to make plays when things go against you. We’re using these games to prepare us for the postseason. We like to have pressure on us, but we have to perform in those situations. We know what we need to work on. I trust and believe in my team and what they can do. We just have to get over this little hump and get ready for the postseason.”