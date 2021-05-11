Prep Softball | Combs drives in five to lead Nashville over Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — It turns out that chilly May weather is no match for a hot bat.
Nashville sophomore catcher Valerie Combs swung at the first pitch of the game from Du Quoin junior righthander Lexi Cobin and deposited it over the fence in left field for a solo homer and a 1-0 Hornets' lead en route to an 11-1 short-game victory over the host Indians.
And Combs didn't stop there.
She followed up with an RBI single in the second inning; a two-run single in the fourth; and capped off her day with a sacrifice fly RBI in the fifth. Altogether, she drove in five of her team's 11 runs.
"I felt like it was going to be a good day," Combs said after the game as she was unable to suppress a smile. "The first pitch of the day... and I hopped on it. It felt really good. I'm so glad we got to play today."
Combs said she did go 4-for-4 at the plate one time, but has never driven in five runs before in one game.
"Winning this game was important for us as a team," she said. "Especially after how frustrated we were with yesterday's loss (Monday vs. Pinckneyville)."
Nashville head coach Shaun Renth spoke highly of his sophomore standout.
"Valerie was really good for us today," he said. "Obviously, she hit the first pitch out. She was ready to go. She had some other big hits for us, too. In fact, we swung the bats well up and down the lineup today. It was nice to see after yesterday. We hit the ball today when we needed to."
Du Quoin answered Combs' solo homer with a run of its own in the bottom of the first.
Freshman Madison Lee belted a one-out double to left and came around to score on a two-out single off the bat of another freshman, Ellie Searby.
That would be the last time the Indians would be even with the Hornets.
In the second, Nashville pushed across three runs for a 4-1 lead. Jill Kuhl doubled to start the frame. One out later, Colleen Jahnke singled her home. A fielder's choice grounder from Ryan Stiegman resulted in the second out, but Cayla Krueger singled and Combs followed with a base hit to drive in Stiegman. Jordan Donato executed a bunt single that drove in Krueger for the third run.
The visitors from Washington County added two runs in the fourth inning when Stiegman and Krueger delivered hits and came around to score on Combs' two-run single.
Nashville tacked on five more insurance runs in the fifth inning to make the score 11-1.
Freshman Carly Strauss relieved Cobin at the start of the frame. All five batters she faced reached base and came around to score. The offensive highlight was a two-run single by Krueger. Du Quoin senior Maddie Robison finished the inning in relief of Strauss.
When the Indians failed to score in the bottom of the fifth, the game was over due to the 10-run rule.
Senior pitcher Josie Woodrome earned the win for the Hornets.
"She struggled a little bit in the first inning, but I thought she battled all day and made some good pitches when she needed to," Renth said.
In her five innings of work, Woodrome allowed one run on four hits. She struck out six and walked two. Ella Hirsch and Lauren Heape had the other hits for the Indians. Both came in the final inning.
Indians head coach Jason James said Nashville is a quality opponent.
"We knew coming in that they could turn it loose and hit the ball all over the place. That's what they do," he said. "They're a good ball team. They were one of my picks for conference champs."
James said the Indians are in rebuild mode this spring.
"We're struggling a little bit this year, but I thought we played better defensively today — only one error — and that's something to build on," he said. "We're a young team. We started four freshmen and three sophomores today. I just tell the girls that we want to get better. Try to improve every day. To me, the future is bright."
With the win, Nashville improves to 2-2 in the Mississippi Division of the River to River Conference and stand 7-3 overall. Du Quoin falls to 1-4 in league play and 3-9 overall.