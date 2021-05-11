Prep Softball | Combs drives in five to lead Nashville over Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — It turns out that chilly May weather is no match for a hot bat.

Nashville sophomore catcher Valerie Combs swung at the first pitch of the game from Du Quoin junior righthander Lexi Cobin and deposited it over the fence in left field for a solo homer and a 1-0 Hornets' lead en route to an 11-1 short-game victory over the host Indians.

And Combs didn't stop there.

She followed up with an RBI single in the second inning; a two-run single in the fourth; and capped off her day with a sacrifice fly RBI in the fifth. Altogether, she drove in five of her team's 11 runs.

"I felt like it was going to be a good day," Combs said after the game as she was unable to suppress a smile. "The first pitch of the day... and I hopped on it. It felt really good. I'm so glad we got to play today."

Combs said she did go 4-for-4 at the plate one time, but has never driven in five runs before in one game.

"Winning this game was important for us as a team," she said. "Especially after how frustrated we were with yesterday's loss (Monday vs. Pinckneyville)."

Nashville head coach Shaun Renth spoke highly of his sophomore standout.