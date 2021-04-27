Prep Softball | Devils debut: Murphysboro routs Pinckneyville

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neither did the game’s competitive phase. Shelby Cook slapped a first-pitch single in Murphysboro’s half of the inning to begin a four-run outburst that included RBI groundouts from Karlye Happold and Ellie Doerr, a run-scoring single from Sarah Cook and a throwing error that chased in the final run.

While Harrison mowed down nine straight hitters after Adcock’s double, the Red Devils blew it open with six more runs in the third. Harrison helped her cause by pulling a two-run double just inside third and Shelby Cook capped the explosion by taking a high, outside pitch the other way for a 10-0 lead.

Four of the runs in that inning were unearned, thanks to a dropped fly ball.

“We pitched better than the score indicated,” said Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt. “The first four runs, they earned. After that, we dropped some fly balls and pop-ups. We didn’t have our whole team today, but Murphysboro’s a veteran team. That’s a good team. We don’t need to get down.”

The Panthers played without junior shortstop Taylor Kurtz, who isn’t available on Tuesdays and Thursdays because she’s going to nursing school. Two other starters were out with injuries, but they might not have made a difference the way Harrison pitched.