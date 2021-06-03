Prep Softball | Du Quoin, Carterville post regional wins

“With Maddie and Abbi up, I felt like we were going to get at least one run,” James said. “But I felt like we needed three or four runs to win. Then we got rolling a bit and it seemed like hitting was contagious.”

Minutes after watching the Indians complete their stunning comeback, Carterville coach Will Capie addressed it with his team.

“Our girls expected to play Murphysboro,” he said. “I used the result to show that any team can beat you if you’re not ready to play.”

The Lions listened. They scored three runs in the first and eight more in the second. There were eight hits in those innings to go along with three errors, four stolen bases and a whole lot of little things that teams do when they are dialed in and engaged.

“This team takes pride in things like baserunning and extended at-bats,” Capie said. “Those things can separate good teams from championship teams.”

Freshman third baseman Amayah Doyle polished off the Carterville outburst with a three-run homer over the left field fence in the fourth. Doyle went 3-for-4 with five RBI as the Lions finished with 11 hits.

In the circle, freshman lefthander Lacie Carr permitted just three hits in a route-going performance, whiffing seven.

