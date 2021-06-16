Prep Softball | Embracing the moment: Massac County finishes third at state

PEORIA — Cali McCraw considered the situation Wednesday before Massac County's softball team took the field one last time in 2021 and made a decision.
"Whether we win or lose, I'm smiling," she said. "I wanted to embrace the moment."
The moment embraced right back.
McCraw spun her second gem of the day in the circle and knocked in three runs at the plate as the Patriots finished third in Class 2A with a 5-1 beating of Tolono Unity at Louisville Slugger Complex.
Jenna Bunting and freshman Larkin Korte crushed solo homers in support of McCraw, who polished off the Rockets (25-4) with a four-hitter, fanning six and walking none in an 83-pitch masterpiece.
Combined with an earlier four-hitter in a 1-0 semifinal loss to eventual state champ Rockridge, which cruised by Joliet Catholic 4-0 in the title tilt, McCraw worked 13 innings of high-stress softball against two of the best teams in Illinois.
All they managed off her were eight hits, one earned run and one walk.
"So proud of her," Bunting said of her battery mate. "She's improved exponentially since her freshman year. I'm going to miss catching her so much."
Bunting helped make McCraw's task a bit easier in the second inning against Unity. One pitch after asking for timeout and being denied when the plate umpire apparently didn't see her signal, Bunting rifled a no-doubt clout over the right-center field.
Massac County's first run of the day may have loosened some shoulder blades.
"She's been so hot," said Patriots center fielder Emma Austin. "Her being able to do that was big for us."
Instead of chasing the game, as they did from the third pitch of the bottom of the first against Rockridge, Massac County played with verve and confidence. It collected eight hits off two Unity pitchers, including two key ones from McCraw.
With Sophie Bormann at third and Austin at second following a single and two sacrifice bunts, one of which turned into an error that let Austin reach, McCraw got to hit with the infield pulled in for a possible play at the plate.
Her soft liner up the middle, which might have turned into an infield out with the infield at normal depth, instead became a two-run single and a 3-0 lead.
In the fifth, McCraw again reaped the benefits of the infield being in. Austin used her speed to get to third with one out as she laid down a perfect drag bunt for a hit, stole her 51st base of the year and reached third on a sac bunt by Kaylee Batha.
McCraw's pop fly to shallow center, which would have probably been an out with the infield at regular depth, plopped in just behind the shortstop for the game's final run.
Watching the Patriots score in all but the first and sixth innings against Unity was a reminder of how well Rockridge freshman Kendra Lewis pitched in one-hitting them in the semifinals. While Lewis walked five, hit one and threw a whopping 123 pitches on a hot day, she also fanned 11, including Austin on a down and away changeup to end the game with the tying run at second.
"You've got to give her credit," Austin said. "She's young and she was really good. I should have adjusted to her, but we hadn't seen that type of pitching all year."
Except from their teammate, who went 19-1 after joining the team following the season's first week. Without McCraw, Massac County gave up nine homers in a five-inning game to power-packed Marion on a cold April day where the wind howled about 30 miles per hour out to center field and lost 24-2.
With McCraw, the Patriots were as good as anyone in their class in Illinois. And it was that knowledge which allowed their senior leaders to bask in the glow of playing well on the state's biggest stage.
"We are a great team," Bunting said. "I couldn't be more proud to have these girls playing with me. We would have liked to win the state championship but things happen for a reason."
Consider the moment sufficiently embraced.