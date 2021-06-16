Prep Softball | Embracing the moment: Massac County finishes third at state

Massac County's first run of the day may have loosened some shoulder blades.

"She's been so hot," said Patriots center fielder Emma Austin. "Her being able to do that was big for us."

Instead of chasing the game, as they did from the third pitch of the bottom of the first against Rockridge, Massac County played with verve and confidence. It collected eight hits off two Unity pitchers, including two key ones from McCraw.

With Sophie Bormann at third and Austin at second following a single and two sacrifice bunts, one of which turned into an error that let Austin reach, McCraw got to hit with the infield pulled in for a possible play at the plate.

Her soft liner up the middle, which might have turned into an infield out with the infield at normal depth, instead became a two-run single and a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, McCraw again reaped the benefits of the infield being in. Austin used her speed to get to third with one out as she laid down a perfect drag bunt for a hit, stole her 51st base of the year and reached third on a sac bunt by Kaylee Batha.

McCraw's pop fly to shallow center, which would have probably been an out with the infield at regular depth, plopped in just behind the shortstop for the game's final run.