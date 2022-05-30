Prep Softball | Freeburg's Ludwig shuts the door on Pinckneyville's season

JOHNSTON CITY — Simply put, the Pinckneyville Panthers had no answer for Freeburg senior righthander Lizzy Ludwig. Try as they might, they couldn't break her.

The Kansas University-bound hurler was lights out inside the circle Monday in lifting the Midgets to a 3-0 shutout win over the girls from Perry County at the Class 2A Johnston City Super-Sectional.

Freeburg improves to 32-1 with the victory and will take on Tolono Unity, a 3-1 winner over Macomb in Decatur on Monday. That game is set for Friday in the semifinal round of the state tournament in Peoria. The Panthers finish their season at 21-15 after pulling surprise wins over previously unbeaten Mount Carmel and state-ranked Carterville.

The Midgets scored first, tallying a single run in the bottom half of the first inning. Maleah Blomankamp singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Lindsey Muskopf, and scored on an RBI single by Nicole Edmiaston.

Freeburg added two insurance runs in the fourth off Pinckneyville starter, Addie Waggoner.

Edmiaston singled to right. One out later, Bailey Stambaugh tripled her home. Blomankamp eventually drove Stambaugh home with a bases-loaded walk.

Meanwhile, the Panthers were unable to mount one mild threat in the top of the third against Ludwig.

With one out, Waggoner singled and Jerzey Vuichard was inserted as a courtesy runner. Taylor Kurtz, the Panthers' leadoff batter, singled to left. A ground out to second advanced the runners to second and third. Emily Ruppert lined out to third to end the potential uprising.

For the game, Ludwig was tapped for only two hits in seven innings of work. She struck out eight and walked two. Her walk of Rileigh Harris in the fourth inning was the last baserunner of the game for the Panthers as Ludwig retired the last 11 batters in succession.

"Sometimes, when you're facing a really good pitcher, they find a way to get you out," said Pinckneyville head coach Alan Engelhardt. "We thought that if we could get two hits in an inning, we'd have a chance. We knew it was going to be a low-scoring game."

Engelhardt said seeing Ludwig pitch earlier in the season helped to some degree - there were fewer strikeouts - but not enough to put runs on the board.

"She's exceptional - the best pitcher we've seen. We knew that she had a sharp curveball and a tremendous change-up. We worked on it the last couple of days (in practice). I tried to throw my curve as best as possible and had the pitching machine ramped up to get a little speed on it, and flipped in a change every now and then to try to simulate her as best as possible. Sometimes, the pitcher is just better than you, and she was today."

Engelhardt dismissed the notion that his ballclub overachieved.

"We thought our physical talent level was high. Mentally... is where we needed to do some growing as the year went along. I don't want to say we overachieved. I want to say that the last three weeks we mentally got into a place where we had an opportunity to play the way we thought we were capable of playing all along. The kids figured it out that every pitch matters. When you're starting three sophomores and three freshmen, sometimes it takes a while. We got better."

Freeburg head coach Becky Mueth said jumping out to a 1-0 lead early was a key to the win.

"Absolutely, especially in a big game like this," she said. "You get that first run and it's hard to come back from that. You come into the game with so much emotion that when you push that first run across... and especially with our defense and our pitching, we've got a great chance."

Mueth said Ludwig has had an amazing season, having shut out her opponents the last 63 innings.

"Lizzy has had an amazing three years here at Freeburg. All kids have to move on, but she's definitely one of those that we hate to see go," Mueth said. "She had shoulder surgery in the offseason. We didn't even know if she was going to be able to come back this year, but she has done a great job. And we had other kids step up and fill in, so we could kind of ease her back into the game, allowing her to be super strong now. She's been tough as nails in the playoffs."

Waggoner, a junior, was credited with the loss. She worked 3 1/3 innings before giving way to freshman Shea Pyatt. Waggoner allowed three runs on four hits. She struck out two, walked three and hit one batter. Pyatt, a southpaw, was a little sharper, allowing no runs on two hits. She struck out two and walked two.

"Addie just didn't have it today," Engelhardt said. "What she did, though, the last 2 ½ weeks after not being able to throw since April 4th, is something special. I don't want anybody to think that she did poorly.

"For her to fight back with her back hurting, taking treatments...and do what she did for us, that's special," Engelhardt said. "And kudos to Shea. She hadn't thrown in a game in a couple of weeks, but today she kept us in the game and gave us a chance."

