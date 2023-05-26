Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VERGENNES — The Goreville softball team was down to its last strike at the Class 1A Elverado Sectional on Friday afternoon and Abby Compton was able to beat out an infield hit to keep the rally alive and give pitcher Reese Ray a chance to drive in the winning run to beat Trico, 4-3, and win its first sectional title since winning the state title four years ago.

“This entire week has been like a cardiac stress test for me - I may have to go the doctor to get my blood pressure checked,” said Goreville coach Shanna Green. “It came down to being down to our last out three times and our last strike once. Then Ray hit the hardest hit ball we’ve had all season I think. Like I was telling everybody else this team doesn’t quit. I don’t think they even noticed there were two outs when all that was taking place. They just put their nose down and do their job.”

Goreville (24-13) advances to the Johnston City Super-Sectional against Casey-Westfield (36-2) at 10 a.m. Monday.

Trico (17-12) had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth on a error and a one-out base hit by Molly Rathert. Josie Wettig then walked the leadoff batter in the bottom of the inning. Ray was then intentionally walked to put runners at first and second with no outs.

Wetting (11-9) then mowed down the next batters on eight pitches to hold onto the lead. Ray did the same to the Lady Pioneers on 10 pitches to set up the heroics of the do-or-die bottom of the seventh.

The seventh batter in the order, Elisabeth Trainor, hit a sharp ground ball that the second baseman made a great play to glove, but her throw to first was wild.

Trainor then advanced to second on a passed ball, and one out later, to third on a wild pitch. Kyndall Webb hit a high fly ball deep enough in the center to allow Trainor to tag and beat a strong throw to the plate to tie the score.

“We came into this game banged up a little bit and we couldn’t catch breaks when we needed to,” said Trico coach Andrew Franklin. “We have to execute better.”

Down to the last out, Brea Suits hit Wettig’s first pitch in between the second base bag and the shortstop and beat the throw to first to keep the inning alive.

“We were right where we wanted to be in the lineup, but even though I was real nervous I had to go up the plate with real confidence,” Suits said. “I usually look for the first pitch because it’s usually there for me. I’m not sure what kind of pitch it was. I was just running knowing I could not be out.”

Abby Compton, who had a one-out single following a triple by Suits, in the first inning to drive in Goreville’s first run and hit a two-out single in the third following a one-out double by Webb to tie the game at that point, 2-2. The junior third baseman was the one to draw the leadoff walk in the sixth.

Compton fell behind 1-2 in the count and after taking a high outside pitch to even the count 2-2, hit a pitch down the third base line and beat out Wettig’s throw to first advancing Suits to second.

“When I hit the ball, I took off,” Compton said. “I wasn’t watching anything, I was just running my butt off as fast I could. I didn’t even see the ball. Once I got there, I was just waiting for the (umpire) to give me the call.”

Ray had ground out to short with Compton on base in the first and had lined out to Wettig on a hard smash for the final out in the third, with Compton again on base. Ray was the one that was intentionally walked in the sixth.

“I had to decide if I wanted to put Ray on and put the winning run at third base where a wild pitch scores it or anything - there are more ways to score from third than from second,” Franklin said. “Reese did a great job of hitting a high inside pitch and that’s the game of softball.”

The senior right-hander was down 0-1 in the count after hitting a foul ball to right. She hit the next pitch harder than she did in the third and Wettig got a glove on the ball like before, but this time it kept going almost ripping the glove totally off her hand to roll into centerfield allowing Suits to round third and score the winning run.

“I try not to think about anything when I’m up to bat, but in that situation, I was thinking hit the ball,” Ray said. “I was very proud of my teammates ahead of me, so I knew I had to do the job for them."