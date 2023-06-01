The Goreville High School softball team will try to add to its five-game win streak when it takes on St. Bede Academy of Peru at 10 a.m. on Friday at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Field.

The Class 1A state semifinal match pits a Bruins team (24-7) from the East Division of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference against a Blackcats team (25-13) from the West Division of the Black Diamond Conference.

St. Bede has won three straight games. The Bruins finished first in its conference at 11-1. They advanced to the Final Four in Peoria after defeating Orangeville, 6-1, in their Super-Sectional game.

Goreville finished in third place in the BDC at 4-4, but had a loaded league with the likes of Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher, Johnston City, and Trico.

It’s interesting to note that the schools in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference have much larger enrollments than those in the BDC. Kewanee has a 552 enrollment. Princeton checks in at 546 and Mendota at 539.

Even when combining Zeigler-Royalton and Christopher’s enrollments, the total only reaches 425. Vienna is the second-largest softball school in the BDC with 374 students followed by Johnston City at 354.

By comparison, Goreville’s enrollment is 171 with St. Bede checking in at 282. There is a multiplier that is sometimes added to the enrollment with private schools. With a multiplier, St. Bede’s enrollment jumps to 465.

“I think St. Bede is a team that is somewhat comparable to us (on the field),” said Goreville coach Shanna Green. “I’ve been watching some film on them. They’re pretty fast and are going to play a lot of small ball against us. We’re just going to take it one out and one inning at a time and go from there.”

Green said the Blackcats are not that speedy of a team.

“We rely more upon hitting, especially power hitting,” she said.

Junior Kyndall Webb leads the offense with a .491 batting average that includes 18 doubles, one triple, and four home runs.

Fellow junior, Abby Compton, follows at .402 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 32 runs batted in.

Goreville pitcher Reese Ray has put together a 21-8 record this spring. She has all but four of the team’s wins. She also has 237 strikeouts against only four walks and has posted a 1.64 earned-run-average.

Ray is the only senior on the ballclub.

“That’s the first time I can remember only having one senior on the team,” Green said. “Usually, I have anywhere from 3-to-5. The difference this year is that Reese’s freshman class missed an entire season of softball due to COVID-19. When we came back the next year, most of the other girls in that class chose not to play. That’s why I’m so happy we’ve made it up here for Reese.”

Asked what makes this Blackcats team different from other teams she formerly led to state, Green had a quick answer.

“This group’s a lot more laid back I would say. It’s a fun group. They like to joke around,” she said. “I think that’s how they handle any nerves they may have. As coaches, we just kind of back off and let them do their thing.”

Green said she may have coached more talented teams, but perhaps not one that is as tight as this group.

“All 15 of our girls know their roles very well,” she said. “And that’s what it takes to win championships. It takes great teamwork. These girls are excited about where they are and are confident they can win this tournament.”

The winner of Friday’s semifinal game between Goreville and St. Bede of Peru will advance to the championship game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Glasford Illinois Bluffs (24-5) and LeRoy (32-6). The third-place game is set for 9 a.m. Saturday.