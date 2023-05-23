VERGENNES — Trailing by a run and down to their last two outs with nobody on base, it looked as though the Goreville Blackcats were about to be bumped from postseason play.

But Ahnalynn Hays – the Blackcats’ No. 9 hitter in the batting order – had other ideas. The junior leftfielder delivered a blow that kept their championship hopes alive and well.

Hays homered off Waltonville ace, Olivia Tipton, to the opposite field in right, tying the game at 2-all in the top of the seventh inning. The surprise homer sparked the Blackcats, who went on to win in eight innings, 3-2.

Now 23-13, Goreville advances to the championship game of the Elverado Sectional on Friday against Wednesday’s winner between Trico and Century.

Waltonville’s season ends at 25-10-1.

Hays talked about her late-game heroics.

“I honestly was just hoping to get on base because I knew we needed baserunners,” Hays said. “And Shanna (Goreville head coach Green) always tells me to think right field in that situation. When I hit it, I didn’t think it was going out. I thought it was most likely a double. I was running hard.”

Hays said the roundtripper was only her second of the season. The other came against Carbondale.

“I’m not usually a home run hitter, which is why my teammates go super insane when I hit one,” she said. “I’m just really glad that I was there to help us today. We’re really a tight-knit group.”

Blackcats senior pitcher Reese Ray retired the Spartans in order in the bottom of the seventh. Goreville then scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth on a wild pitch from Tipton.

Waltonville had a chance to tie in the bottom of the eighth. Bria Williams led off with a bloop single. Patrice Laur lined out to short for the first out. Tipton struck out swinging for the second out and then Annabelle Long blasted a shot into left center that was tracked down on the dead run by Addi Harris to end the game. Had she not made the play, the tying run would have scored.

Ray was emotional after earning the win for her ballclub.

“I’m very proud of my teammates. I think they know how much I want to be out there and how I don’t want to take the jersey off yet,” the senior said. “There’s just something about playing for your hometown. Goreville people just make me feel so loved.”

Goreville’s Green was also fighting back tears.

“I like to put a No. 1 or 2 batter in the nine hole,” she said of Hays’ placement in the order. “At some point in the game, that batter is probably going to lead off an inning or come up in a key situation. And tonight, we needed Ahnalynn to get on base and get it back to the top of the order.

“Of course, I was thinking walk or single, not home run, but we’ll take the home run every time.”

Green said she was proud of her team for not quitting after falling behind.

“It would have been easy to do so, but not these girls,” she said. “Both pitchers were outstanding. We knew it would probably be a one-run game and it just happened to be us coming out on top today.”

Waltonville coach John Kiselewski said he wishes his team would have gotten the offense going earlier.

“Goreville’s a great team and they have a great pitcher – one of the best we’ve seen this year,” he said. “But we have to do something before the sixth inning. You can’t hardly wait til the third time through the lineup and that’s what we did.”

The late-game dramatics by the Blackcats canceled out what would have been a game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth by the Spartans’ Hannah Utlaut, who singled sharply to right, driving in Williams and Tipton to give the girls from Jefferson County a brief 2-1 lead.

“Hannah had a huge hit, but that was the only inning that we got anything done,” Kiselewski said. “It was a great season for us – a great season. The last couple of years weren’t the best. We challenged the girls from Day 1 this year. We worked harder. We told them that we knew they could be this good."