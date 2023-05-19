CARBONDALE – Kaylen Grammer quietly goes about her business winning ballgames for the Carbondale Terriers softball team. She doesn’t seek the limelight, nor does she run from it.

The senior has had … let’s say … an extraordinary season in the circle. The righthander has carved a personal mark of 14-8 this spring with four no-hitters, ranking her third best in the state.

As a team, the Terriers are 18-12 overall and have won eight consecutive games.

Grammer has struck out 289 batters, also ranking her third best in the state. Moreover, she has a 1.56 earned-run-average, sixth best in Class 3A, and has thrown 153 innings.

“Kaylen has been the heart of our team,” said Carbondale head coach Kim Wheeler. “She is a great team leader and has worked so hard to improve as a player. To say I’m proud of her and all her accomplishments is a huge understatement. She’s the type of kid you just can’t say enough good things about. Kaylen was also just named our Terriers Female Athlete of the Year.”

Wheeler said what makes Grammer effective and successful as a pitcher is her ability to command the strike zone.

“The curve used to be her bread and butter pitch, but in the off season Kaylen worked really hard on developing other pitches and now throws a good riseball and an even better screwball.

“Her ability to work up and down, in and out, and utilize her off-speed pitches makes her tough to hit,” Wheeler continued.

Wheeler added that there is a wealth of pitching talent in Southern Illinois, but that Grammer takes a backseat to nobody.

“Kaylen’s had a great last couple of years for us,” the veteran coach said.

Grammer said she got stronger and improved her velocity by hitting the weight room last summer. She also threw pitches practically every day and competed with a traveling team.

“I got much better at spotting my pitches,” the senior said. “I also improved my focus. I am much more into the game now than ever before.”

Grammer enjoyed a personal-best 19-strikeout game against Murphysboro that resulted in a 3-2 win over the Red Devils recently.

“That would probably be even a bigger highlight for me than the four no-hitters,” she said, “because Murphysboro is a good team and has always been a rival.”

Asked how she would describe herself, Grammer delivered an interesting answer.

“I’m not a princess in the circle,” she said. “There’s nothing fancy about me and I don’t consider myself high maintenance in any way. What I’m about is winning games for my team. Pretty much that simple.”

Grammer said she has accepted a scholarship offer from St. Charles Community College near St. Louis to continue her softball career beyond Carbondale.

“I just think it was the right fit for me,” she said. “I want to get out of the area for a while. And I’m excited about the opportunity to play college softball. I like their head coach – Dustin Wengert. He’s trying to rebuild the program there and I want to be a part of that. I also like the fact that he cares more about his players’ wellbeing than he does winning games.”

Grammer added that she will miss playing volleyball (she was a setter on the team) and softball for the Terriers.

“I will miss my teammates and friends. And I will miss Coach Wheeler. She has always believed in me and been there for me, especially when I was going through a rough patch a while back. I can’t thank her enough.”