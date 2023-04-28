PINCKNEYVILLE – It hasn’t been the spring season of softball the Pinckneyville Panthers were envisioning on the diamond - not after making a run to the Class 2A Super-Sectional last spring.

The girls from Perry County haven’t been able to sustain any run of success and finished 3-5 in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference. On the plus side, they are 10-8 overall and have another half dozen nonconference games remaining.

Plenty of time to right the ship and make another successful postseason run.

One of the bright spots on this Panthers squad is junior utility player Rileigh Harris. She is thrashing the softball to the tune of .491 (26 hits in 53 at bats) with nine doubles, two homers, 23 runs batted in, nine runs scored, and 10 walks while only striking out five times.

“Rileigh’s greatest strength is her demeanor,” said Panthers head coach Alan Engelhardt. “She never gets too high or too low on herself and that has allowed her to succeed in big situations for us.”

Engelhardt said Harris – in a span of 24 hours last week - hit a game-tying two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning at Du Quoin and followed up with a game-winning three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to beat Anna-Jonesboro.

“Rileigh’s steady attitude has led to great consistency at the plate, where she is hitting an astounding .682 with runners in scoring position,” the coach said. “She has also provided defensive versatility for us, playing first base, right field, third base, and pitcher.”

Engelhardt added that Harris is an incredible teammate who works hard at the game.

“It’s been great to see her succeed,” he said.

Harris wasn’t exactly a liability last year in her sophomore season. She managed to bat .311 and was selected Second Team All-Conference. She is a cinch to make First Team All-Conference this year. Harris was also a part-time starter as a freshman.

“I’ve been working harder on my approach at the plate this season and doing a lot of listening to Coach Engelhardt,” Harris said. “I would say that I am much more patient at bat this year. I don’t often swing at the first pitch. Being more selective helps me get on base more, too.”

Harris also doled out praise to her personal hitting instructor with Hit Repair in Marion.

“I was in a bad habit of leaning forward too much at the plate when batting last year,” she said. “I wasn’t doing a good job of using my weight to drive the ball. He got me straightened out. Now, my weight is back more when I swing and I’m hitting the ball harder.”

Harris said her walkoff homer against A-J is certainly her best individual moment to date, but she is hopeful for more team success before the spring season is concluded.

“The goal is to make it to state,” she said. “We just have to keep improving and play up to our capabilities.”

Harris explained that she learned how to play the game from older brothers and sisters.

“I learned how fun and competitive the game of softball can be,” she said.

Harris added that she is unsure about competing at the collegiate level.

“It’s too early to say. I have another year of high school before I have to make that decision,” she said.