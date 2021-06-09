Prep Softball | Highland hands Marion first loss of season

The game's pivotal frame ended up being the bottom of the second.

Miener started the rally with a double just past the glove of diving outfielder Megan Beach, then Maggie Grohmann drew a walk — the only free pass issued by the righthander — and that brought up Trauernicht, who crushed a homer over the center-field fence.

Highland, whose only loss is to Collinsville, a team which it also beat twice this season, struck again in the sixth after Emma Strubinson led off with a single. Following a sacrifice bunt, Sydney Parkerson ripped an RBI single to center.

Miener doubled off the fence for her second hit, but no runs scored on the play. Grohmann plated the fifth run with a groundout. Reuss avoided further damage by striking out Trauernicht.

Marion avoided the shutout when Rhine went deep in the bottom of the sixth. The blast was Rhine's 11th of the season.

"We never gave up and that's our Wildcat way," Neal said. "I just feel very sad for our seniors and sad for this team because we were like a family. It's definitely heartbreaking because they worked so hard in the offseason, whether they were home or here. It's just tough to see."