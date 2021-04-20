Prep Softball | Historical homers: Marion belts nine in blowout win over Massac County

METROPOLIS — During a marathon fifth inning Tuesday, a Massac County fan wise beyond her years offered an observation.
“It doesn’t matter where our pitchers throw it or how fast they throw it,” she said, “Marion just seems to hit it out of here.”
They almost ran out of softballs as the Wildcats came close to setting an IHSA single-game record, blasting nine homers in a 24-2 non-conference win.
Marion (3-0) came up two long balls shy of Chicago St. Benedict, which cracked 11 in a 2000 game against Chicago Providence-St. Mel. But finishing second place in that category was quite the consolation prize.
“I just let the kids hit away today,” said Wildcats coach Joy Martin Neal.
Further strategy would have been superfluous. With the wind blowing straight out to center field, often at speeds of better than 20 mph, the mere act of getting the ball in the air was enough to send an outfielder back to the fence.
That Marion barreled most of its 28 hits, a dozen coming in a 14-run fifth inning that probably ate up about 30 minutes, only made things worse for the Patriots. Playing their season opener, they were without ace pitcher Cali McCraw, who is in the last week of her volleyball season.
On a day where the temperature plummeted 18 degrees from first pitch to last, it all added up to a literal and figurative perfect storm for the Wildcats. Their returning players from 2019 – there was no 2020 season due to COVID-19 – came off the bus with long memories and a laser-like focus.
It was Massac County that eliminated Marion in the Class 3A Carbondale regionals, a loss that stung the Wildcats hard. They felt they could have made it all the way to the state tournament in Peoria.
“We had a chip on our shoulder,” Neal conceded.
It took just five pitches for Marion to take control. Carterville transfer Megan Beach walloped a two-run shot to center, starting a 5-for-5 game in which she sprayed her hits from the left field line to the right-center field gap.
“First homer I’ve hit at this level,” Beach smiled.
Her second came on her second at-bat of the fifth inning, at which time the wind became a near-gale. Everything seemed to freeze except the Wildcat bats. And it didn’t matter who Neal put in to hit.
Marion slugged five homers in the fifth inning alone, including back-to-back blasts from Beach and Karris Rhine. Tori Evans also belted a pair of homers, while Abbi Sherrard unloaded a tape-measure blast.
“It just shows the depth we have in this lineup,” Beach said. “Everybody was swinging the bat well today.”
Kaitlyn Reuss also entered home run derby with a towering two-run blast to center during a six-run fourth inning. More importantly, Reuss (3-0) kept the Patriots from joining the fun. The freshman worked four scoreless innings, yielding three hits and fanning six.
And the amazing thing was that it could have been worse for Massac County. Aside from a pair of fifth inning errors, the Patriots played above-average defense. Third baseman Claire Bremer made a spate of fine plays on hot shots down the line, and her teammates chipped in three excellent catches on line drives.
But the Wildcats found the best antidote for Massac County’s glovework: Hitting it where no one could catch it.
“Everybody contributed today,” Neal said. “It was a big team win.”