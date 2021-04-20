Prep Softball | Historical homers: Marion belts nine in blowout win over Massac County

METROPOLIS — During a marathon fifth inning Tuesday, a Massac County fan wise beyond her years offered an observation.

“It doesn’t matter where our pitchers throw it or how fast they throw it,” she said, “Marion just seems to hit it out of here.”

They almost ran out of softballs as the Wildcats came close to setting an IHSA single-game record, blasting nine homers in a 24-2 non-conference win.

Marion (3-0) came up two long balls shy of Chicago St. Benedict, which cracked 11 in a 2000 game against Chicago Providence-St. Mel. But finishing second place in that category was quite the consolation prize.

“I just let the kids hit away today,” said Wildcats coach Joy Martin Neal.

Further strategy would have been superfluous. With the wind blowing straight out to center field, often at speeds of better than 20 mph, the mere act of getting the ball in the air was enough to send an outfielder back to the fence.

That Marion barreled most of its 28 hits, a dozen coming in a 14-run fifth inning that probably ate up about 30 minutes, only made things worse for the Patriots. Playing their season opener, they were without ace pitcher Cali McCraw, who is in the last week of her volleyball season.