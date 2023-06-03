PEORIA – Sometimes, the other team is just better than you. That was the case Saturday afternoon as the Effingham St. Anthony Bulldogs cruised to an 8-1 win over Johnston City in the Class 2A softball state semifinal game.

The Indians finish the season 31-7.

St. Anthony plated four runs in the opening inning and added two in the third and two more in the fourth off JC ace Gabby Overturf.

Cameran Rios reached on an error to open the Bulldogs’ first. Addison Rios lined out to third for the first out. Addie Wernsing followed with an infield single.

Hailey Niebrugge hit into a fielder’s choice, but reached safely on the play. Lucy Fearday singled home a run. An infield error resulted in another run and Anna Faber drove in the fourth run with a single.

The Indians got a leadoff walk with Hope Newell to start the second, but Fearday responded by getting Lilly Armes to bounce into a double play. She then got Addy Trout to ground out to second to end the inning.

Fearday was sensational in the circle. She didn’t give up her first hit until the fifth inning when Armes singled to center. That would also be the only inning the Indians would score.

Trout walked, leaving runners on first and second with one out. A passed ball and wild pitch then allowed Peyton Smith, who was pinchrunning for Armes, to score.

The Indians never seriously threatened to score outside the fifth inning.

Makenzie Mowery had to leave the game early with what appeared to be an arm injury. Zoee Cullum shifted over to short and Haleigh Motsinger batted in Mowery’s spot in the order.

JC head coach Scott Hutchinson took the loss in stride.

“There aren’t any bad teams up here," he said. "We didn’t play our best this weekend, but on the flip side of it, we’re fortunate to be here. The kids worked their tails off to get here and we’re happy to be here. I think it’s a great experience for the girls and we have a great future.”

Only three seniors graduate from the team in Overturf, Addy Trout, and Bailey Weber.

“We’re young and we’re going to make some noise in the future,” Hutchinson said. “I hope they learn something from this experience – learn to play with the large crowds, playing on turf, the video boards, and everything else that goes with making it to state. I think we’ll handle the hype a little bit better the next time we’re here, which I hope is next year.”

Hutchinson said there is one word that sticks with him when he looks back on this season.

“Perseverance,” he said. “These kids listen, make adjustments, and persevere. I couldn’t be prouder of their work this season. I just hope I can continue to teach them something.”

Weber said she will always remember how far she and her teammates have come from underdog to state tournament appearance.

“Even if you aren’t doing your best, you find a way to push through to get where you want to go," she said. "This was a great season. For me, the best part was being around my teammates all the time. We liked to make a lot of jokes. We are a really fun group of girls. I will miss that.”