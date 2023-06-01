It’s on to the Class 2A state semifinals for the Johnston City High School softball team.

It’s the first time the Indians have been in Peoria since 2010. Johnston City has never won a state title, but made four consecutive appearances from 1998 through 2001, placing second and third.

Those squads were coached by Lyndell Zanotti. This year’s squad is led by veteran coach Scott Hutchinson, who served as an assistant to Zanotti in 2010.

The Indians (31-5 overall), have won 10 straight games, including a 2-0 decision over Freeburg in the Super-Sectional game Monday. The team’s last loss came back on April 26 against Pinckneyville. Johnston City finished second in the Black Diamond Conference West with a record of 6-2.

Friday’s opponent is the Beecher Bobcats (35-4 overall) who went 18-0 in the River Valley Conference.

The Bobcats beat Montini Catholic of Lombard, 4-0, in its Super-Sectional game Monday. They have won 12 straight games with their last loss coming on May 6 against Lemont.

Game time for the semifinal match is 3 p.m. Friday. The winner will advance to the state title game against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal contest between Taylor Ridge-Rockridge (36-1) and Effingham St. Anthony (24-3) at Louisville Slugger Field in Peoria. The third-place game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“Beecher has a really good pitcher (Ava Lorenzatti, who was averaging over two strikeouts per innings pitched),” Hutchinson said. “She’s the heart and soul of that team. We’ve come up with a game plan that we hope will prove successful. Like Freeburg, it may take some outside-the-box thinking to beat them.”

Makenzie Mowery is batting .417 to lead the team with five homers, three triples, 11 doubles and 26 runs batted in. She has also scored a team-high 50 runs.

Carsyn Clark is hitting .389 with 12 doubles and 34 RBIs. Hope Newell (.378) has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, and has driven home 34 runs.

As a team, the Indians are hitting. 355 with a .436 on-base percentage.

In the circle, senior Gabby Overturf has been sensational. She has a personal record of 20-3 with a 1.60 earned-run-average and 154 strikeouts against only 45 walks.

“We are very consistent as a team,” Hutchinson said. “We just have to play our game this weekend and take our chances.”

Hutchinson said the team was overwhelmed by the community support.

“We had well over 100 people help send us (19 players and three coaches) off this morning at 8,” he said. “It was actually kind of cool to see and it was a big deal to us. I think it’s a great experience for our girls.”

Hutchinson added that the Indians will show up Friday morning to watch the Class 1A game with Goreville and St. Bede of Peru.

“We’re conference rivals during the regular season, but we’re now from the same community. We will be pulling for them just as I am sure they will be pulling for us.”

Hutchinson, now in his 11th season at the helm, said making the trip to Peoria is meaningful to him.

“The last trip (2010), I was an assistant and my daughter was a member of the team. That was special for sure. This time, I’m going up as the head coach. And that is also special in a different way. This trip means a great deal to me.”