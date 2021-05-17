Prep Softball | Johnston City, Hamilton County split crucial doubleheader

JOHNSTON CITY — Johnston City and Hamilton County began the doubleheader Monday at the Johnston City Sports Complex tied for the lead of the Black Diamond East and left in the same spot after splitting the two games.
“It’s always a dogfight with McLeansboro so I don’t want our kids to back off the gas pedal and coast and I think that’s what happened in the first game,” said Johnston City coach Scott Hutchinson. ”We have a young team that is challenging each other for playing time. We haven’t been good in a while, so it’s fun to go out and complete with the good teams."
Hamilton County (10-5, 5-1 BDE) won the first game 9-6 behind the clutch pitching of senior right-hander Leslie Grubb and the hitting of Cambria Currie and Erica Desch.
“We talked about it before we stepped on the field that this was a big day for us,” said Hamilton County coach Terry Drone. “We had come off two or three losses to above average teams and to come out and get the first one I think built a lot of confidence in the girls for the second game."
Johnston City (12-3, 7-1 BDE) won the nightcap, 5-4, behind a complete game by Gabby Overturf and a two base error and a wild pitch that allowed the winning runs to score in the third.
“I knew I had to get ahead of them in the count to show them that they weren’t going to able to make a play,” Overturf said. “Then I know my team’s good in the field and will help if they do get a hit. My curveball got them swinging when they weren’t ready and my change got them when they tried bunting.”
Grubb held the Lady Indians to just one run over the first four innings pitching out of three bases loaded situations giving up just the one run.
“They definitely had some good hitters,” Grubb said.
In the second inning, Grubb got out of a one-out bases loaded jam on a ground ball off her leg that scored a run. She got out of another one-out bases loaded jam in the fourth on a comebacker that she got the lead runner at the plate and a swinging strikeout.
Currie finished with four RBIs on the day, including going 3-for-3 in the first game with two doubles and three RBIs. Desch gave the Lady Foxes a 2-0 lead in the second inning of the first game on her fourth home run of the season. The catcher also went 3-for-3 in the opener with three RBIs and drove in her fourth run in the second game on a sacrifice bunt.
The Lady Foxes upped their lead to 3-1 on a sacrifice fly by Kaelee Karcher in the third and put the game away with four runs in the fourth on six hits. After Ellie Deen and Chalyie Phelps led off with back-to-back singles, Carsen Belangee drove in the first run one out later on a bloop single to left.
Grubb followed with a RBI bloop single over the shortstop and Currie kept the rally going with a RBI double to left center field to chase the Johnston City starter Madison Weber. Desch greeted Briley Watts with a single to right to up the lead the 7-1.
Johnston City scored five runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-6 and chase Grubb from the mound. Currie came in with one out, a runner at first and four runs scored. After giving up a RBI single to Emma Moake and a seeing-eye single to left Currie retired seven on the next nine batters to earn her third save of the season.
With Hamilton County leading 7-6, Currie gave herself some breathing room with a one-out, two-run double in the sixth.
Overturf (8-2) gave up only two earned runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out a season-high 11 batters.