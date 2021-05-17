Prep Softball | Johnston City, Hamilton County split crucial doubleheader

JOHNSTON CITY — Johnston City and Hamilton County began the doubleheader Monday at the Johnston City Sports Complex tied for the lead of the Black Diamond East and left in the same spot after splitting the two games.

“It’s always a dogfight with McLeansboro so I don’t want our kids to back off the gas pedal and coast and I think that’s what happened in the first game,” said Johnston City coach Scott Hutchinson. ”We have a young team that is challenging each other for playing time. We haven’t been good in a while, so it’s fun to go out and complete with the good teams."

Hamilton County (10-5, 5-1 BDE) won the first game 9-6 behind the clutch pitching of senior right-hander Leslie Grubb and the hitting of Cambria Currie and Erica Desch.

“We talked about it before we stepped on the field that this was a big day for us,” said Hamilton County coach Terry Drone. “We had come off two or three losses to above average teams and to come out and get the first one I think built a lot of confidence in the girls for the second game."

Johnston City (12-3, 7-1 BDE) won the nightcap, 5-4, behind a complete game by Gabby Overturf and a two base error and a wild pitch that allowed the winning runs to score in the third.