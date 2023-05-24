PINCKNEYVILLE — The Johnston City Indians rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday and went on to defeat Massac County, 5-3, in the semifinal round of the Class 2A softball sectional at Pinckneyville.

With the win, the Indians improve to 28-5 overall and advance to the sectional title game at 11 a.m. Saturday against top-seed Carterville.

The Patriots finish their season at 17-14.

Massac County drew first blood in the top of the first inning. Hannah Edwards doubled to center, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jadynn Willard, and came home to score on the same play when Johnston City pitcher Gabby Overturf threw wildly to first base in an attempt to retire Willard.

Overturf recovered quickly, however, striking out the No. 3 hitter, Larkin Korte. Trinity Lott bunted Willard into scoring position, but the Indians’ hurler fanned Lily Robbins to get out of the jam and stranded Willard at third.

Massac County pitcher Chloe Dassing was on her game early. She retired the first nine batters she faced, including five on strikes.

But small ball happened in the bottom of the fourth and it turned the game completely around.

Dassing hit Indians’ leadoff batter, Mackenzie Mowery, with a pitch to start the frame.

Zoee Cullum executed a nice bunt out in front of the plate. The sacrifice was good and Patriots’ third baseman Riley Baumgart saw her throw to first sail wide, leaving runners on first and third. Cullum proceeded to steal second.

Carsyn Clark struck out for the first out, but Hope Newell bunted for a single, driving in Mowery and advancing Cullum to third.

A third bunt – this one by Peyton Johnson – squirted between the pitcher and first base where the second baseman would normally be positioned, but because the second baseman was covering first on the play, nobody was there to retrieve the ball. Two runs scored on a bunt for a 3-1 lead.

The Indians increased the lead to 5-1 in the fifth inning when Bailey Weber walked and Mowery lined a two-run homer to left center.

“I was pretty mad about my first at bat (strikeout), so I wanted to come back and get a good hit for us in the fourth because we were struggling at the plate,” Mowery said. “When I hit it, I didn’t think it went out of the ballpark, but Mark (first base coach Armes) yelled that it was.”

The Patriots fought back, scoring two runs of their own in the top of the sixth inning.

Korte doubled. Baumgart singled her home. Lott next singled, advancing Baumgart to third. Lott took second when the throw from the outfield went to third base.

Robbins then grounded to Overturf who threw home to catcher Addyson Trout in time to get a tag out on Baumgart. Trout was shaken up on the play, but stayed in the game.

Robbins then attempted to steal second, but was thrown out. Lott did manage to score from third on the play to make it 5-3.

But the Patriots wouldn’t get any closer. They did not threaten in the seventh.

Indians coach Scott Hutchinson was just glad to see his team win and advance. It’s the first time the Tribe have reached the Sweet 16 in his coaching tenure.

“The Dassing girl is a good pitcher,” he said. “Her velocity isn’t quite like (ZRC’s) Hayley Pasquino’s is, but what was different about it was that we couldn’t lay off of it. We had to do something to change our way, so we went to small ball.

“People that know me know that I am not much of a small ball fan,” Hutchinson said. “But when we can’t rake, we may as well find another way to produce some runs. We’ve worked on bunting all year, but haven’t had to use it. Today, we did and the kids executed."

Massac County coach Molly Morsching was not upset with her team’s performance.

“We came back and gave it our all,” she said. “Johnston City made less errors and that’s why they won.”

Morsching said her team started off 1-6, so hard work paid off for her team, adding that she couldn't be prouder of her girls.

Hutchinson said Mowery’s two-run shot provided some much-needed insurance.

“Mackenzie’s been swinging it well,” he said. “She had a big triple against ZRC, and now the big homer today.”

The veteran Johnston City coach said beating Carterville on Saturday will be no easy chore.

“It’s going to take a lot of heart, and I think our kids have got it,” he said. “Carterville’s like us. We are very similar. They’ve got hitters 1 through 9 and so do we. It’s probably going to be an all-out slugfest. It’s going to be a great game to watch.”