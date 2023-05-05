HERRIN — Zoey Linton has been swinging a hot bat for the Herrin Tigers softball team all spring.

Now a junior, the lefty-swinging Linton has pushed her batting average to .372 and has become a successful table setter for the offense out of the leadoff spot in the batting order.

Linton has a .432 on-base percentage and an OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) of 1.039, which is fantastic.

Moreover, she leads the team in triples with four; has two home runs; driven in 14; scored 23 runs; and stolen 14 bases. She also plays solid defense in both center and right field.

“Zoey has been our leadoff hitter for the majority of the year and has done a fantastic job getting on base in front of Jersey (Summers) and Branson (Hill),” said Tigers coach Nick Baskin.

Baskin said Linton’s value to the team is beyond numbers.

“Zoey brings a lot of energy to the team,” he said. “She has always had a great attitude and never gives up when she’s playing.”

The first-year Herrin coach said Linton has more upside to her game and he expects continued improvement through next year.

“Zoey is getting better every day,” he said. “She’s one of our team leaders. She is a selfless player and is always willing to lay down a sacrifice bunt or shift defensively for the betterment of the team.”

A three-year varsity starter, Linton said she has made significant improvement at the plate this season.

“My hitting instructor (Todd Poe at Future Swings) advised me to go from an open stance to a closed stance and it has really helped me out a lot,” she said. “I have a quicker bat this spring and am making better contact with better power. And the more contact I make, the more confident I am as a hitter.”

Linton said she learned how to play the game from her father, Steve, who was a fast-pitch softball player. She became an even bigger fan of the game watching former Tiger, Bethany Meadows, play ball several years ago.

“Bethany’s the reason I wear No. 17,” Linton said. “She was always nice to me when I was growing up learning the game. She made softball fun. I loved watching her play.”

Linton said she does set personal goals.

“To be more confident in my abilities and to get on base as much as possible so that others can drive me in,” she said. “I take pride in my offense. It used to be that I was thought of as a defense-only player, but now I’d like to think that I’m a more complete player.”

Taking on more of a leadership role is important to Linton, too.

“We have a very young team,” she said. “A lot of freshmen and sophomores. I have become friends with many of them. I do what I can to be a role model for them.”

Linton said her most memorable individual moments were hitting home runs on back-to-back days against Waltonville and Johnston City. Team wise, the most memorable game was the 28-24 loss to Murphysboro where multiple offensive records were set.

Having already verbally committed to play her college softball at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Linton said she plans to play summer league travel ball for Total Contact, a Southern Illinois-based team.

“I want to keep working on my overall game and be a better player by the time next year rolls around,” she said.