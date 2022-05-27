Prep Softball | Marion defeats Carbondale to capture regional crown

MARION — Two seventh-inning errors proved to be the difference Friday as the Marion Wildcats squeaked out a 3-2 victory over upset-minded Carbondale in the Class 3A Regional championship game.

Marion improves to 27-8 overall with the victory and will advance to the Centralia Sectional for a 4:30 p.m. match Tuesday against Triad, a winner over Jerseyville Friday in regional play.

Carbondale's season ends at 17-13.

With the score tied 2-2, Kenley Ashmore led off the bottom of the seventh inning for the Wildcats with a grounder down the third-base line that was not fielded cleanly by the Terriers' third sacker.

After Karris Rhine lined out to deep left for the first out, Jerzy Bittle singled Ashmore to second, and Marion head coach Joy Neal inserted Brianna Reid as a pinch runner for Ashmore.

Amelia Browning then drove a Kaylyn Grammer pitch to the warning track in left, but it was hauled in by Arwen Robison for the second out. Clean-up hitter Abbi Sherrard then scorched a grounder to second that went through the legs of the second baseman and Reid came around third to score the winning run.

It was a tough-luck loss for the Terriers, who had already dropped two South Seven Conference games to the Wildcats, 7-0 and 8-2. This one stung a little more as Carbondale had Marion on the ropes throughout much of the contest. The Terriers led 1-0 after Emma Kellerman belted a solo homer to center in the fourth inning. And with the score knotted at 2-2 in the top of the seventh, the Terriers stranded the bases loaded.

"We knew Carbondale was going to come with their best today," said Marion head coach Joy Neal. "It's really hard to beat a good team three times in the same season. We expected a good game. We have a lot of respect for Carbondale and Coach (Kim) Wheeler. We knew they would give us a fight. And they did. We weren't going to be able to just walk through this."

Neal said her junior pitcher, Cam Harre, was exceptional, pitching one of her finest games in the biggest game of the year.

"Cam is the definition of mental toughness. Being able to hit your spots with the bases loaded and a 3-0 count (on Jasmine Martin) and getting the flyout to right...that's big. We're very proud of her."

Harre said she likes performing when the game is on the line.

"I love pressure. I think it's fun. I think it makes things more interesting," she said. "You can either break under pressure, or you can thrive in it. And this team thrives under pressure. I knew my defense had my back today. It was super stressful, but I decided to turst myself and that made things easier for me. In the end, we got it done."

Harre was thrust into the No. 1 pitcher role after Kaitlyn Reuss sustained a serious knee injury during basketball season.

"Coming into the season, I had just come off surgery on my ankle and was dealing with a wrist surgery, as well. But when I found out that Kaitlyn was hurt, I knew that I had to kick it into gear. I had to step up and do what was best for my team because this is a family to me. I've grown up with these girls. This is my family. I knew that I had to do it for them."

Harre added that she is not ready for the season to end.

"My dream is to go to state. I want to be in the championship. I want to be in that circle in the end. I'll do whatever it takes to get there."

Wheeler was pleased with her team's effort.

"I couldn't be more proud of our kids," she said. "The passion that they have. We were going to leave it all on the field because we had nothing to lose. We had a couple of good practices this week. We were loose. You hate to see how the game ended, but it is what it is. One play doesn't define who you are. One at bat doesn't define who you are. They're a good club. We wish them the best."

Wheeler said the Terriers just lacked that one big hit.

"That's the thing...it's not about that one play that ends the game. There were other opportunities throughout the game where one at bat could have made a difference."

After Kellerman's solo homer in the top half of the fourth, Marion took the lead in the bottom of the frame. Amelia Browning was hit by a pitch and Sherrard drove a pitch from Grammer out of the ballpark for a 2-1 lead.

Carbondale tied it at 2-2 in the fifth when Ella Karayiannis singled with one out, was bunted to second by Bria Sisk, and came around to score on a double to left by Robison.

That set the stage for the dramatic seventh inning.

Winning pitcher was Harre for Marion. She worked all seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits. She struck out four and walked two.

Grammer was credited with the loss for the Terriers. She surrendered three runs on seven hits. She also struck out six and walked two.

