Prep Softball | Marion opens season with 13-12 win over Pinckneyville

MARION — Even without a true pitcher, the Marion softball team found enough offense to outslug Pinckneyville, 13-12 in eight innings, and pick up a win on the opening day of the season Monday evening at a darkened Crisp Sports Complex.

Marion, which received a No. 7 ranking in the Illinois Coaches Association’s Class 3A preseason poll, had to play without returning ace Kaitlyn Reuss, who had knee surgery during basketball season, and without junior hurler Camryn Harre, who is expected back sometime this week.

But that meant sophomore Brooklyn Mezo taking the ball in the circle in an emergency role against the Lady Panthers.

“Brooke did a wonderful job pitching and hitting her spots today,” said Marion coach Joy Neal. “She got ground balls and fly balls. Especially being a kid that has never thrown a varsity game in junior high or high school. We’re very grateful for Brooke today.”

Mezo certainly gave up runs — as did shortstop Jerzy Bittle, who gave up a moonshot to freshman Bella Morgan, the first batter she faced, before eventually giving the ball back to Mezo. And Pinckneyville showed no mercy and built an 11-3 lead after scoring nine runs in the fifth against those hurlers.

The Lady Wildcats got back in the game in the bottom half with five runs, including a key double by Abbi Sherrard, who already had a two-run single in the third. Doubles by Bittle and Presley Barnett got Marion closer in the sixth, but Morgan drove in another run in the seventh that seemed like it might be enough for Pinckneyville.

In the bottom of the seventh, Marion tied it against freshman reliever Shea Pyatt when Karris Rhine blasted a majestic home run that was followed by a double from Bittle, who scored the 12th run on a hit by Sherrard after moving to third on a wild pitch.

“That key hit,” Neal said. “We kept tacking them on little by little and then we had that big inning with Abbi tying it up. All of them, one through nine, did their job.

“Being able to have Karris come in and hit one to the tennis courts is always great. And having people behind her that can hit the ball as well. I’m very proud of them.”

Pinckneyville put a runner on third in the eighth but left it stranded, then as darkness was covering the field, Marion quickly recorded two outs but Lexi Litton reached on an error and Lia Stacey was hit by a pitch.

That brought up Rhine, the senior standout headed to Austin Peay, and she delivered a single into the left field to bring in pinch runner Breanna Reid with the winning run.

“We did a lot of classroom work over the spring break and that’s one of our covenants never to give up,” Neal said. “Protect and defend. A bunch of words that we try to live up to every single day and that’s exactly what they did today.”

Rhine grounded out in her first at-bat, then walked, singled and scored and also flew out with a chance to tie the game in the fifth. But with two more chances, she added her homer and game-winning RBI hit.

“She’s an exceptional player,” said Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt. “We put ourselves in position to let her beat us though.”

Sherrard went 3-for-5, while Presley Barnett also had two hits for Marion.

“We have the big inning and then gave them a big inning right back,” Engelhardt said. “You have to be able to handle that and we didn’t. And we didn’t throw strikes in the middle of the game.”

Emily Ruppert had three hits and scored three runs, Morgan had her first homer as part of a three-hit day and both Zoey Kellerman and Cheyenne Pauley had two hits for the Lady Panthers, who host Steeleville on Wednesday.

“We’re young,” Engelhardt said. “We had a freshman hit a home run and we were able to throw three different pitchers. We’ve got some kids who can play. We just have to be better in practice.”

Marion is scheduled to host Anna-Jonesboro on Tuesday and play Zeigler-Royalton on Thursday.

