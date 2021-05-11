Prep Softball | Marion remains unbeaten with win over Carbondale

"They're a good team and I'm not taking anything away from them," Wheeler said. "I thought our pitcher pitched a good game. She made a couple of mistakes there but overall I thought she did a good job and kept them off-balance."

Carbondale's season started late to allow players to finish volleyball and now the Terriers are in the middle of a brutal stretch that includes a rematch with Marion on Friday, this time at the Super Block.

"They just haven't played enough," Wheeler said. "That's the hard part. We don't have time to work on that stuff because we play the next three days. We hope through those next three days that they put it together."

Sherrard's batting line of 3-for-4 with two home runs stood out the brightest, but her fellow corner infielder, first baseman Presley Barnett, also went 3-for-4 and drove in a run. Browning had a pair of hits as well for the Lady Wildcats, who scored less than 11 runs for just the second time this season.

"We started out flat so I think it was kind of a wake-up call that we can't sleep on anybody," Neal said. "We have to hustle hard every single day and we can't take anybody lightly. I think this was a good learning experience for these ladies."