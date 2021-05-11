Prep Softball | Marion remains unbeaten with win over Carbondale

MARION — It seems like every time the Marion softball team takes the field, a different player does something spectacular.
It was Abbi Sherrard, the squad's junior third baseman, who took her turn in the spotlight with a pair of home runs during the Lady Wildcats' 9-1 win over Carbondale on Tuesday at the Crisp Sports Complex.
Marion improved to 12-0 with the victory, while Carbondale dropped to 2-4 despite arguably giving the state's top-ranked team in Class 3A its biggest challenge of the season.
"Being in this situation and facing some adversity was actually good for us today," said Marion coach Joy Neal. "We haven't had that yet."
Marion freshman hurler Kaitlyn Reuss, a righthander, notched 12 strikeouts and gave up just three hits and one run to notch the win.
Ashton Hirst, Kaitlyn Anders and Bria Sisk all collected hits off Reuss. Two of those came in the fourth inning, when Hirst singled up the middle and scored on a two-out knock by Anders to put the Terriers up 1-0.
But then Sherrard stepped into the box to lead off the bottom half and immediately crushed a home run to tie the game.
"It was a great answer to their run," Neal said. "She definitely kept us in the game."
It came on an outside fastball from Anders, who has been a travel ball teammate of Sherrard's for nearly a decade.
"We just needed to get on a roll and I knew somebody had to do it," Sherrard said. "So I thought let's just do our thing, get up there and make an adjustment. Something good needed to happen."
And it happened quickly.
"I just knew they were getting a lot of first-pitch strikes," Sherrard said. "I knew once she got a strike on you she'd give you some spin and curves. So I decided first pitch, I'm going for it."
Carbondale escaped further damage in the fourth after Anders induced a pair of comebackers to strand a pair of runners, but the Lady Wildcats pounced in the fifth.
Heaven Lawrence drew a leadoff walk and stole third after Amelia Browning singled. It wasn't your typical steal but one of the delayed variety as Carbondale's defense was caught between pitches. That prompted Terriers coach Kim Wheeler to call a timeout and try to focus her team.
But the Lady Wildcats went in front when Karris Rhine knocked in Lawrence and Browning and took third on the play, then scored when Sherrard went deep for the second time. This time her ball landed on the tennis courts beyond center field where a match was taking place.
After a pair of outs, Marion second baseman Jerzy Bittle added to the lead with a blast of her own to make it 6-1. Three more runs crossed in the sixth, when Megan Beach and Lawrence both ripped extra-base hits.
"They're a good team and I'm not taking anything away from them," Wheeler said. "I thought our pitcher pitched a good game. She made a couple of mistakes there but overall I thought she did a good job and kept them off-balance."
Carbondale's season started late to allow players to finish volleyball and now the Terriers are in the middle of a brutal stretch that includes a rematch with Marion on Friday, this time at the Super Block.
"They just haven't played enough," Wheeler said. "That's the hard part. We don't have time to work on that stuff because we play the next three days. We hope through those next three days that they put it together."
Sherrard's batting line of 3-for-4 with two home runs stood out the brightest, but her fellow corner infielder, first baseman Presley Barnett, also went 3-for-4 and drove in a run. Browning had a pair of hits as well for the Lady Wildcats, who scored less than 11 runs for just the second time this season.
"We started out flat so I think it was kind of a wake-up call that we can't sleep on anybody," Neal said. "We have to hustle hard every single day and we can't take anybody lightly. I think this was a good learning experience for these ladies."
Marion has a marquee matchup Thursday at home against Trico before facing Carbondale again on Friday.