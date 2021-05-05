Prep Softball | Marion rolls to win over Murphysboro

Murphysboro had just those three hits against Marion freshman Kaitlyn Reuss, however, and the two runs seemed to awaken the Lady Wildcats like a bucket of ice water.

After adding a harmless run in the bottom of the fourth, Marion's bats erupted for a five-spot against reliever Michelle Shelton in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule. First it was Presley Barnett going deep after Jerzy Bittle reached, then Amelia Browning crushing a homer after Reuss singled, then after Heaven Lawrence and Megan Beach were both infield putouts, Karris Rhine bombed the first pitch she saw onto a playground to end the game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have yet to face some adversity," said Marion coach Joy Neal. "So we have a lot of respect for Murphysboro and their hitters so we were happy to bust out in the fifth like we did."

Marion finished with 14 hits and Browning, the No. 9 batter in the lineup, had three of them including a two-run single in the second. Browning finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and this was after hitting a grand slam in Marion's previous game at Herrin.

"She's done a good job of adjusting," Neal said. "She's got a good batting average right now and she's hitting the ball well and seeing the ball well. This is actually her first year since we didn't have last year so we're excited for her."