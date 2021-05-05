Prep Softball | Marion rolls to win over Murphysboro

MARION — Presented with a challenge, the Marion softball team blasted three home runs in the fifth inning to shortgame Murphysboro, 12-2, in a quickly-added matchup Wednesday evening at the Crisp Sports Complex.
Marion was supposed to play a doubleheader against South Seven Conference foe Belleville Althoff, but the Crusaders forfeited and the Red Devils accepted an invitation to play a two-game series against the Lady Wildcats, with a rematch set for Thursday also in Marion.
Marion is now 7-0 in actual games played and has scored at least 11 runs in six of those games. Adding in Wednesday's forfeits to Althoff — and future ones coming from Cahokia, which has reportedly canceled its season — and the Lady Wildcats have an 11-0 record.
Murphysboro (2-1) was coming off wins over state powers Pinckneyville and Carterville and simply wanted some competition.
"We've only played two games and we want to get as many games in as we can and they were available," said Murphysboro coach Kim Brown. "We didn't hit the ball well today and they're a heavy hitting team so we knew we were probably going to take our lumps. It happens."
It looked like the Red Devils might take the Lady Wildcats the full seven after scoring two runs in the fourth, a rally that included Karlye Happold's second double of the game and a single by Ellee Doerr.
Murphysboro had just those three hits against Marion freshman Kaitlyn Reuss, however, and the two runs seemed to awaken the Lady Wildcats like a bucket of ice water.
After adding a harmless run in the bottom of the fourth, Marion's bats erupted for a five-spot against reliever Michelle Shelton in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule. First it was Presley Barnett going deep after Jerzy Bittle reached, then Amelia Browning crushing a homer after Reuss singled, then after Heaven Lawrence and Megan Beach were both infield putouts, Karris Rhine bombed the first pitch she saw onto a playground to end the game.
"We have yet to face some adversity," said Marion coach Joy Neal. "So we have a lot of respect for Murphysboro and their hitters so we were happy to bust out in the fifth like we did."
Marion finished with 14 hits and Browning, the No. 9 batter in the lineup, had three of them including a two-run single in the second. Browning finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and this was after hitting a grand slam in Marion's previous game at Herrin.
"She's done a good job of adjusting," Neal said. "She's got a good batting average right now and she's hitting the ball well and seeing the ball well. This is actually her first year since we didn't have last year so we're excited for her."
The first run came on a double by Abbi Sherrard in the bottom of the first. Browning's two-run single followed a double by Reuss in the second and Heaven Lawrence knocked in a run with a double for a three-run frame. Two more crossed in the third as Barnett and Browning finished a rally started by Tori Evans and Bittle that knocked out Red Devils starter Shelby Harrison.
"You're going to see our one through nine hitters produce, as well as coming off the bench," Neal said, adding that her players challenge each other with internal competitions — something that has led to her team receiving statewide attention.
"All the credit goes to the players and the hard work they do every day," Neal said. "Even when we're not at practice, they're practicing, because they love this game. I'm just excited for them to see where our season is going to go. We're taking it one day at a time, pitch by pitch."
The Lady Wildcats also flashed some shiny defensive leather in the win, starting with left fielder Megan Beach's diving catch in the top of the second inning. Marion later turned a double play when second baseman Jerzy Bittle snared a line drive and first to first baseman Presley Barnett for a twin killing — squashing Murphysboro's rally in the fourth.
The fireworks show that followed was pretty impressive.
"They're an excellent hitting team and we knew that coming into it," Brown said. "We kept them at bay for a little bit and then it opened up."