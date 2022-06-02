Prep Softball | Marion set to meet Highland in sectional final

MARION — It's been 17 years since the Marion Wildcats last won a sectional title in 2005, defeating Mascoutah before falling to Chatham Glenwood, 1-0, in the Super-Sectional.

The girls from east Williamson County get another crack at it with a 4:30 p.m. scheduled start on Friday, at Centralia's Rotary Park.

Their opponent - the Highland Bulldogs - the same team that knocked off the undefeated Wildcats in the opening round of the sectional tournament at Marion in 2021. Highland went on to capture the state championship.

Can you say grudge match?

Marion comes into Friday's game at Centralia with an overall record of 28-8, while the Bulldogs stand 21-9. Highland dispatched Mount Vernon on Wednesday, 7-1, to reach the final. The Wildcats beat up on Troy Triad on Tuesday, 6-2.

Earlier this season, Marion defeated Highland, 9-5.

"We want to stay on a roll and the next step is beating Highland to get to the Super-Sectional," said Wildcats head coach Joy Neal. "We did score nine runs on them earlier in the season with Donoho (Highland's sophomore ace Sophia) pitching, but we're not taking anyone lightly, especially the team that knocked us out of the sectional last year."

Neal said her players are in a good frame of mind for Friday's title bout.

"I think we're at our best when we are loose, having fun and playing for the love of the game. We had a great practice today (Thursday). We were playing our music pretty loud and having fun. I think we're ready."

Neal added that if winning sectionals were easy, there would be a plethora of banners hanging in Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

"They have a good lineup. We have a good lineup. We both have good pitchers. A lot of it comes down to mindset," she said. "Play with confidence and be ready to make adjustments on the fly. I believe that if we play well defensively, we should be in pretty good shape."

The Wildcats already have another South Seven Conference championship and regional title under their belts. A second sectional title is the all-elusive title they seek.

Highland head coach Glenn Nichols said he knows Marion will be a worthy opponent.

"We played them early in the season and lost, but we're not the same team as we were back then," he said. "Marion's a solid team. They're solid top to bottom, no doubt about it. We played them last year in the postseason when they were undefeated and we got a three-run shot from our third baseman (Madalyn Trauernich) that was a big moment in that game. I'm sure they have a little bit of revenge on their minds. They were pretty pumped up to beat us earlier this year. I'm looking forward to the rematch."

MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said he is hoping Wildcat fans will turn out en masse Friday at Centralia to support the team.

"Obviously, a lot is on the line," he said. "I know our kids have really been chomping at the bit. They wanted this matchup. I'm really pulling for Joy. She's been knocking on the door the last few years. I'd really like to see her get over that hump."

Statistically speaking, Marion's 28 wins matches the Wildcats' previous best win total under Neal, set in 2016. This year's squad is hitting .346 as a team and has bashed 42 home runs to date. Marion batters have also walked 129 times.

