MARION — It’s been a difficult journey, but Kaitlyn Reuss is gradually working her way back into form for the Marion High School softball team after spending more than a year recovering from a torn ligament in her right knee suffered in basketball.

As a freshman, Reuss was Marion’s No. 1 starting pitcher in 2021 and helped lead the Wildcats to a 20-1 season.

Her absence from the team last spring pushed Cam Harre into the No. 1 role, which on the positive side, accelerated Harre’s development in the circle.

Now a junior, Reuss joins a much deeper pitching rotation for Marion this spring. In addition to Harre and Reuss, there are two freshman vying for innings, including Alana Bryant and Lauren Baine.

“Kaitlyn’s done a good job of getting back into the flow of things,” said Marion coach Joy Neal. “She has pitched pretty well so far this spring. She started throwing last fall. There was no doubt she was going to be back.”

Through 10 games, the Wildcats are 7-3. Reuss is 1-1 as a starter and has also appeared in relief. Her win came against Massac County. The loss was at the hands of Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher.

She has worked 17 innings and struck out 20 batters.

Reuss has also made significant contributions on the offensive end as the team’s clean-up hitter. She is presently batting .385 with a homer and leads the team in runs batted in. When not pitching, she plays either first base or designated player.

“Kaitlyn is definitely one of our team leaders,” Neal said. “She leads by example. She is a good character person who has shown amazing resilience after getting injured. She rehabbed her knee for months. I am very proud of the work she has done to get ready for our season.”

Reuss said there was never a hesitation to get back into athletics.

“Not at all. It’s been hard, but I want to do what I can to help our team win games,” she said. “Last year, I had to play the role of cheerleader. This year, I’m ready to contribute to our success. I love playing softball. What’s helped is that I have had tremendous support from my teammates.”

Reuss said she has done her best to block out the lingering effects of the injury.

“Most of it is mental at this point,” she said. “Physically, I believe I am stronger now than I was before the injury. I still have some rust to knock off, but it’s getting easier and easier for me.”

Reuss said some of the rust has to do with consistency of location with her pitches.

“I think my velocity is about the same, if not better than it was two years ago. I just need to spot my pitches better.”

Reuss said she hopes that she and her teammates are playing their best ball toward the end of the regular season.

“We have high goals. We want to win the conference, win the regional, sectional, Super-Sectional and even the state meet,” she said. “We think we have a good team and should be tough to beat.”

Reuss said she plans to go out for the basketball team next school year.

“I love basketball, too,” she said. “I want to play.”