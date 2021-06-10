Prep Softball | Massac County clubs three homers to clinch Class 2A sectional title over Trico

“I’ve been taught you don’t swing at the first pitch, but then I saw the changeup and I wanted it so bad — I’m glad I took it.”

Wettig, a freshman, went the distance for the Lady Pioneers on 106 pitches and allowed three-run innings in the first, fourth and sixth innings. She faced a disciplined lineup of Lady Patriots, who went a complete game without striking out.

While Bunting and McCraw owned the bookends of the three-run innings, freshman Larkin Korte gave the team a 4-2 advantage in the second inning by launching a solo home run; her third of the season and second on varsity. Korte’s timely swing followed an Alyssa Bastien solo home run in the top half that brought Trico within one run after Bailey Kuhnert also scored on a Myah Kelley single.

“It felt really good to contribute,” said Korte, who finished 2-for-2 at the dish with a home run, sacrifice fly and double. “Starting as a freshman, it’s been really fun to have a good team around me. My teammates are really good at giving me confidence with their energy from the dugout.”

The back-breaking inning for Trico came in the fourth when three defensive errors aided a three-run inning for Massac County to take a 7-2 lead. It started when Macy Pierce led off with a single before Claire Bremer reached on a ground ball throwing error by Wettig.