Prep Softball | Massac County gets a win over Herrin

HERRIN — Junior catcher Caden Paro delivered four hits in five at bats and drove in four runs on Tuesday to lead the Massac County High School softball team to a 15-5 River-to-River Conference road win over the Herrin Tigers.

Paro singled in a run during a four-run first inning; doubled in the fifth; doubled in two runs in the sixth; and singled in another in the seventh.

"I was seeing the ball very well today, the pitches were just my speed, and I went for it," Paro said. "This was definitely one of my better games."

As for the team's performance, Paro said she liked what she saw from her teammates.

"I thought we bonded really well today. We worked well as a team. I think we're still in the hunt to win the conference."

With the win, the Patriots improved to 2-1 in the league and now stand at 9-5 overall. Herrin falls to 2-2 in the conference and to 5-10 overall.

Massac County head coach Molly Morsching said she was impressed with the offense.

"Our team did a really good job of getting on base and scoring runs - one through nine - but there's always room for improvement," she said.

Morsching added that pitcher Chloe Dassing did an outstanding job in relief of starter Jayden Willard, working out of a two-on, nobody-out jam in the fourth and eventually earning the win.

"They (The Tigers) had already scored two runs (two-run homer by Laney St. Peter) and were coming back on us in the fourth inning, but Chloe knew what she needed to do to get us out of trouble."

Dassing proceeded to strike out Sophie Schramm, Remy Jones and Jersey Summers with two runners on base, quashing that scoring threat.

Herrin pulled within three at 7-4 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a two-run single off the bat of senior Regan Deaton. But that would be as close as the Tigers would get.

The Patriots went back to work at the plate and scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to re-establish control at 11-4.

Larkin Korte, Maddy Jenkins, Paro and Trinity Lott all came up with big hits in the frame.

Herrin countered with one run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Cornelius to make it 11-5, driving in Jersey Summers, who had reached base on a two-base error and stolen third.

Massac County put the game on ice in the seventh with four additional runs to make the score 15-5. Jenkins singled in a run. Claire Bremer drove in another on a groundout to short. Paro singled in a third run and a fourth run scored on a wild pitch.

Tigers head coach Steph Allen acknowledged that the Patriots swung the bat extremely well, but also pointed out that shaky defense and the stranding of eight runners on the basepaths certainly didn't help the home team.

"We couldn't field today for some reason - infield or outfield. We struggled. And it's disheartening to leave so many runners on the bases. We could have kept it a lot closer. We had big hitters up and couldn't get anybody home. I would just call it a bad day, because I really think we can play a whole lot better than we did."

