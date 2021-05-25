Prep Softball | Massac County sweeps Murphysboro to win Ohio title

MURPHYSBORO — In the battle for the River-to-River Ohio Division softball title, Massac County jumped out to a 5-1 lead and held on to beat Murphysboro, 6-4, Tuesday to win its first title since 2018 and fourth overall.
“My kids did what they needed to do to win,” said Massac County coach Molly Hargrove. “They take it game by game and everybody did their jobs. I can’t even say words. It’s nice to win, especially with my great assistant coach helping me out because I like to think I’m somewhat of a young coach and this is a great team to coach.”
The Lady Patriots won their 12th straight game to improve to 18-2 overall and 8-0 in the conference while Murphysboro had its five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 13-3 and 7-2 in the conference.
“This game doesn’t mean a thing because all that matters is the postseason and we got to keep going,” Hargrove said.
The loss was the first for the Red Devils since losing a 5-4 nine-inning heartbreaker to Cali McCraw and the Lady Patriots 12 days ago at Massac County.
“We had our chances, but we just didn’t produce and that’s all I can say,” said Murphysboro coach Kim Brown. “We had our people up, but we took third strikes and our base running did not come through for us today. Sometimes it’s not on your side. We’re going to have to toughen up and stay loose and move on to regionals. That’s our next goal.”
McCraw (15-0) pitched the entire nine innings in the first meeting and went the distance again, giving up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks. The senior right-hander finished with four strikeouts.
“I knew it was going to be a battle coming in,” McCraw said. “My curveball and inside pitches were working. I heard their coach say to crowd the plate and I was like I can throw an inside pitch without hitting them, so I’ll take advantage of that. My team is amazing. I have an amazing centerfielder and second baseman who are going to make plays no matter what.”
Massac County banged out 10 hits against two Murphysboro pitchers with leadoff batter, centerfielder Emma Austin, and the fifth person in the batting order, first baseman Macy Pierce, driving in two runs each.
McCraw drove in the first run of the game in the top of the first with no outs on a ground ball to left, following Austin being hit on the top of the head to leadoff the inning and Kaylee Batha reaching on a bunt single.
Maddie Jenkins drove in the eventual winning run in the three-run second inning on a two-out line drive to left to score Batha, who had reached on a bloop single down the left field line after Austin was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.
Shelby Harrison (9-3) pitched the first four innings for the Red Devils giving up all six runs, of which four were earned. The senior right-hander struck out one, walked two and hit one batter.
Senior Michelle Shelton pitched the final three innings giving up just one hit and two walks, of which one was intentional in the seventh inning, and one strikeout.
In the first inning after McCraw drove in the first run, Jenkins loaded the bases on a pop single to short left. After Pierce drove in Batha on a sacrifice fly to center, Harrison got out the jam on a pop fly to first and fly ball to center.
Murphysboro cut the lead in half in the bottom of the frame when Shelby Cook led off with a double and advanced to third on a bunt single by Malorie Gill. The first baseman scored when the ball went off the catcher’s glove when she was surprised on a rise ball.
The Lady Patriots upped their lead to 5-1 in the second inning. Sophie Bormann led off with a ground ball to short, but reached when the first baseman dropped the throw. Caden Paro followed with a line drive off the glove of the diving shortstop and Austin took advantage with a triple into the gap in right center, but she was thrown out at the plate.
The Red Devils came right back in the bottom of the second, cutting the lead to 5-3 on a two-out two-run line drive double off the right field fence by Cook.
Massac County scored an insurance run in the fourth when Harrison issued back-to-back walks with two outs and the lead runner scored on a seeing-eye ground ball to right by Pierce.
After Cook’s two-run double in the second McCraw retired 10 of the next 12 batters before running into trouble in the sixth by hitting the leadoff batter followed by an error on an attempted putout at second on a fielder’s choice. Taylor Reiman cut the lead to 6-4 when she fisted a 1-2 pitch into center to score the lead runner.
McCraw then hit the next batter to load the bases with no outs, but got out the jam on a 2-2 swinging strike and a dazzling double play on a fly ball to center that Austin gunned ot runner at the plate trying to score from third.
Gill led off the bottom of the seventh with a line drive through the box, but McCraw set down the next batters on nine pitches to strand the runner at first.