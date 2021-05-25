Prep Softball | Massac County sweeps Murphysboro to win Ohio title

McCraw (15-0) pitched the entire nine innings in the first meeting and went the distance again, giving up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks. The senior right-hander finished with four strikeouts.

“I knew it was going to be a battle coming in,” McCraw said. “My curveball and inside pitches were working. I heard their coach say to crowd the plate and I was like I can throw an inside pitch without hitting them, so I’ll take advantage of that. My team is amazing. I have an amazing centerfielder and second baseman who are going to make plays no matter what.”

Massac County banged out 10 hits against two Murphysboro pitchers with leadoff batter, centerfielder Emma Austin, and the fifth person in the batting order, first baseman Macy Pierce, driving in two runs each.

McCraw drove in the first run of the game in the top of the first with no outs on a ground ball to left, following Austin being hit on the top of the head to leadoff the inning and Kaylee Batha reaching on a bunt single.

Maddie Jenkins drove in the eventual winning run in the three-run second inning on a two-out line drive to left to score Batha, who had reached on a bloop single down the left field line after Austin was thrown out at the plate trying for an inside-the-park home run.