Prep Softball | Massac County topples Carterville to advance to sectional championship

METROPOLIS — In a battle between the SIRR Ohio and Mississippi divisional champions, Massac County earned bragging rights over Carterville with a 12-7 victory on Tuesday to advance to the Class 2A sectional championship.

Massac County took a four run lead into the sixth inning when Cali McCraw launched a solo home run to put her team ahead by five runs before rain cut the game short. Carterville led 4-1 going into the fourth inning after the Lady Patriots hit into three inning ending double-plays to begin the game, but it turned out their bats were still loading.

Carterville seemed to have all momentum on its side, but that was before Massac County sent 15 batters to the plate in the fourth inning to combine for 10 runs on 10 hits. All but one Lady Patriot scored a run in the frame after seven singles, two doubles and a hit-by-pitch gave Massac County more than enough room to breathe ahead 11-4.

In the circle for Carterville was starter Lacie Carr, who exited with two outs in the fourth inning after allowing 11 runs on 12 hits. Allie Stewart came in out of relief needing one out before Maddie Jenkins smacked a two-run single and Macy Pierce drove in Jenkins on an RBI double to give Massac County its seven run lead.