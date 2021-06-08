Prep Softball | Massac County topples Carterville to advance to sectional championship

METROPOLIS — In a battle between the SIRR Ohio and Mississippi divisional champions, Massac County earned bragging rights over Carterville with a 12-7 victory on Tuesday to advance to the Class 2A sectional championship.
Massac County took a four run lead into the sixth inning when Cali McCraw launched a solo home run to put her team ahead by five runs before rain cut the game short. Carterville led 4-1 going into the fourth inning after the Lady Patriots hit into three inning ending double-plays to begin the game, but it turned out their bats were still loading.
Carterville seemed to have all momentum on its side, but that was before Massac County sent 15 batters to the plate in the fourth inning to combine for 10 runs on 10 hits. All but one Lady Patriot scored a run in the frame after seven singles, two doubles and a hit-by-pitch gave Massac County more than enough room to breathe ahead 11-4.
In the circle for Carterville was starter Lacie Carr, who exited with two outs in the fourth inning after allowing 11 runs on 12 hits. Allie Stewart came in out of relief needing one out before Maddie Jenkins smacked a two-run single and Macy Pierce drove in Jenkins on an RBI double to give Massac County its seven run lead.
Cali McCraw took the win for Massac County after settling in against a Carterville offense that put runs on the board early. The Lady Lions plated four runs on eight hits through the first two innings before McCraw and company took over. The hard throwing senior allowed seven runs on 11 hits with four strikeouts through six innings.
McCraw highlighted her evening in the pitching circle by throwing two scoreless innings in the third and fourth frames to allow her offense time to catch up. Emma Austin finished 3-for-4 out of the lead off spot for Massac County with two singles, one double, two stolen bases, two RBIs and two runs scored. The senior flashed her speed in the first inning after a Kaylee Batha sacrifice bunt scored Austin from second to cut the Lady Patriot deficit to 2-1.
Carterville’s bats rallied in the second inning when Kennedy Rushing scored Kayelyn Rice on an RBI single to move ahead 3-1. Carr then followed suit by scoring Rushing on a single to put their lead at 4-1 before Avigayle Tomas and Sam Williams kept the two-out rally alive with a pair of singles.
But on Williams’ single to center, Massac County catcher Jenna Bunting got a perfect throw from Austin to tag Carr’s courtesy runner, Sadie Ziegler, at the plate for the third out to escape the second with a three-run deficit in hand.
The momentum stuck in Carterville’s corner after Carr and the defense frustrated Massac County with its third-consecutive double play to end the third inning. But even Lions fans knew their team needed more than a three-run lead to hold off a Massac County offense averaging nine runs a game.
Carterville chipped away at its deficit by scoring two runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth to make it an 11-7 ballgame before McCraw’s homer beat the rain delay. The Lady Lions were led by Rushing, who enjoyed a 3-for-4 day with two singles, one double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Massac County awaits the winner of Johnston City at Trico on Wednesday after that game was postponed on Tuesday due to rain. The Lady Patriots own the one seed on their side of the bracket after Carterville entered as the three seed.
