Prep Softball | Misplays cost Carbondale in doubleheader sweep by Mount Vernon

But three straight two-out singles in the top of the fifth sealed the Terriers’ fate. Ashlyn Childers poked a down-and-away pitch up the middle to score the two runs that made the difference.

Lauren Little blew Carbondale away for most of her three innings, fanning six to earn the save. Brooke Williard was the only Terrier to crack the code against her, finishing a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-out single in the seventh that capped her 3-for-4 game.

“That’s the best she’s looked at the plate,” Wheeler said of Williard.

Mount Vernon’s Justice Malone opened the game in style, blasting the first pitch over the wall in right-center to highlight a three-hit, two-walk performance. No. 9 hitter Jaci Elliott and Jacie Dees also collected three hits each for the Rams, which finished with 11 hits and played an errorless game.

Mount Vernon wasn’t quite as crisp defensively in the nightcap with three errors, but the hard-throwing Little permitted just one hit and fanned seven en route to a complete-game win.

Yet Grammer matched her most of the game and even managed Carbondale’s lone hit in the second, eventually coming around to score. The Rams equalized in the third, setting the stage for a sequence that eventually doomed the Terriers.