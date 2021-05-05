Prep Softball | Misplays cost Carbondale in doubleheader sweep by Mount Vernon

CARBONDALE — Two good softball games Wednesday came down to little things.
Little things that, as far as Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler is concerned, became very big things.
Errors or misplays at critical times cost the Terriers in a 6-4, 4-1 South Seven Conference doubleheader sweep at Mount Vernon’s capable hands.
The Rams (9-3, 2-0) are good enough to win games without getting help. When Carbondale contributed a two-run throwing error that capped a three-run fourth inning in the opener and then made a two-out miscue in the bottom of the fifth inning that snapped a 1-1 tie, it was the equivalent of writing one’s own death sentence.
“I thought we competed hard and did some good things,” Wheeler said, “but we didn’t make plays in pressure situations. The more this group plays, the better they will get. This team has never played together before.”
The Terriers (2-3, 2-2) can win any time they play, but their margin for error at present isn’t what it might be in a couple of weeks. They flashed potential at times on Wednesday, establishing a 3-1 third inning lead in the opener when Kaylen Grammer drilled an RBI single up the middle and Ashton Hirst scored on a wild pitch.
Kaitlyn Anders should have been out of the fourth with a 3-2 edge, but an inning-ending grounder to third instead turned into a two-base error. Anders did something about it in Carbondale’s half of the inning, lifting a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 4.
But three straight two-out singles in the top of the fifth sealed the Terriers’ fate. Ashlyn Childers poked a down-and-away pitch up the middle to score the two runs that made the difference.
Lauren Little blew Carbondale away for most of her three innings, fanning six to earn the save. Brooke Williard was the only Terrier to crack the code against her, finishing a 10-pitch at-bat with a two-out single in the seventh that capped her 3-for-4 game.
“That’s the best she’s looked at the plate,” Wheeler said of Williard.
Mount Vernon’s Justice Malone opened the game in style, blasting the first pitch over the wall in right-center to highlight a three-hit, two-walk performance. No. 9 hitter Jaci Elliott and Jacie Dees also collected three hits each for the Rams, which finished with 11 hits and played an errorless game.
Mount Vernon wasn’t quite as crisp defensively in the nightcap with three errors, but the hard-throwing Little permitted just one hit and fanned seven en route to a complete-game win.
Yet Grammer matched her most of the game and even managed Carbondale’s lone hit in the second, eventually coming around to score. The Rams equalized in the third, setting the stage for a sequence that eventually doomed the Terriers.
After a throwing error in the fourth on a bunt, Carbondale had runners at the corners with just one out. But Little wriggled her way out of trouble with a popout and a strikeout.
“We’ve just got to learn how to handle certain situations,” Wheeler said.
An inning later, Grammer only needed an out to strand the potential go-ahead run at third. She induced the necessary grounder, but a low, catchable throw was dropped for the Terriers’ only error of the nightcap.
Mount Vernon tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth courtesy of a wild pitch strike three that put the leadoff hitter aboard, a bunt single, a wild pitch and two infield outs.