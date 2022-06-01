Prep Softball | Mount Vernon drops sectional game to Highland

CENTRALIA — It was not a good day for Mount Vernon High School diamond teams.

The Rams' baseball team fell to Troy Triad 1-0 and the softball team could fare no better, losing to Highland, 7-1 on Wednesday in the semifinal game of the Class 3A Centralia Sectional.

With the win, the 21-9 Bulldogs advance to the sectional final game Friday to take on the 28-8 Marion Wildcats. Mount Vernon closes out its season at 18-13.

Highland sophomore righthanded pitcher Sophia Donoho was simply outstanding in the circle, limiting the Rams to one run on three hits over seven innings of work. She also struck out nine and walked none. After a shaky first inning, Donoho allowed one baserunner, a bloop single off the bat of Emily Hayes. She retired 20 of the last 21 batters she faced.

Jacie Dees was pitcher of record for Mount Vernon. She worked into the fifth inning and allowed five runs on five hits.

"Hats off to their pitcher (Donoho). She did a tremendous job against us both times we played them," said Mount Vernon head coach Jason Irwin. "In the first game (a 2-1 Rams' win on May 16), we played well enough defensively and pitched well enough to get out of their place with a win. But today they outplayed us in all facets of the game. I got outcoached. He (Bulldogs head coach Glenn Nichols) game planned so well today. I was extremely impressed."

Irwin said the Rams simply had an off day.

"There were a lot of plays that we normally make, but didn't today," he said. "Things just didn't go our way, but if we were going to go out, losing to a coach like that and team like that ... that's the way we would want to go out. That's a classy group right there. You can tell they have big-game experience. For having a sophomore in the circle, they have a lot to look forward to."

Nichols said getting off to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning was a key to the victory as it forced the Rams to play from behind. After Maci Miles bunted for a single to start the game, senior Breanna Habermehl clubbed a two-run homer.

"That was pretty cool to see. It kind of set the tone because last time we played them, we only scored one run," Nichols said. "To jump on them for two runs right out of the gate... that turned out to be a big moment in the game."

Nichols said his team has come a long way since its 5-8 start.

"When these girls step on the field now, they believe they can beat anybody ... anytime ... anywhere," he said. "The run we gave up today was the first run we've given up in four or five games. Our pitcher (Donoho) may not be the most overpowering kid in the world, but she hits her spots and keeps the hitters off balance."

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the first, the Rams plated their one and only run when Justice Malone singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by KJ Irwin.

Highland added two runs in the third off Dees and one additional run in the fifth. Ashlyn Childers relieved Dees with two outs and one on in the fifth and finished the game, surrendering single runs in the sixth and seventh to account for the final 7-1 margin.

Looking ahead to the championship game with Marion on Friday, Nichols was optimistic.

"You know we played them early in the season, We're not the same team. They're a solid team top to bottom. I'm sure they've got a little bit of revenge on their minds. I'm looking forward to the rematch."

