Prep Softball | Mount Vernon gets win over Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO — The Mount Vernon Rams had 16 hits Wednesday in rolling to an 11-5 nonconference road win over Murphysboro in high school softball. The win avenged a 5-2 loss to the Red Devils on Saturday.

The visitors from Jefferson County jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when KJ Irwin singled with one out and came around to score on a two-out double into right center by Emily Hayes.

Murphysboro took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. Ayla Smith reached on an infield single with one out and advanced to second on an errant throw. Marleena Clover then strolled to the plate with her favorite walk-up song blaring over the loud speaker. Surprisingly, it wasn't "Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James and the Shondells, but rather an instrumental version of Kanye West's "Black Skinhead" by DJ Eezy.

The selection seemed to inspire Clover as she belted a fastball from Mount Vernon's Jacie Dees for a two-run homer to left center.

The Red Devils extended their lead to 4-1 in the third frame. Shelby Cook doubled to left. Malorie Gill blooped a single to right, advancing Cook to third. Gill then stole second. Both runners scored on an RBI single by Taby Young combined with a throwing error by the rightfielder.

The lead was short-lived.

The Rams tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the fourth inning.

With one out, Kaycee Meyer singled. Jaci Elliott followed suit. Ava Tupper doubled, driving in Meyer and advancing Elliott to third. Justice Malone grounded out sharply to third thanks to the quick glove of Gill as both runners held. With two outs, Irwin doubled into left center to tie the contest.

Mount Vernon then seized control of the game in the fifth inning, scoring six runs, including four off Murphysboro freshman southpaw, Smith. The big blow of the frame was a three-run homer by Justice.

Jaci Tuthill relieved Smith and was tagged for two additional RBI hits from Hayes and Courtney Owens before retiring the side.

Mount Vernon added one final tally in the top of the seventh as Ashlyn Childers singled home Dees, who had singled to lead off the inning.

The Red Devils loaded the bases with nobody out in bottom of the seventh, but could only manage one run on a groundout to third off the bat of Young.

"After the week we had previously, we needed a day like this to come out and get the bats going," said Rams head coach Jason Irwin. "We had been struggling for several games in a row, so it was nice to see some quality at bats and approaches today."

Irwin said the offense was effective up and down the lineup.

"It was nice to turn it back around and get a win against a really nice team down here."

Irwin was also complimentary of his righthander, Dees.

"Jacie did well. Our defense was a little sketchy on a couple of occasions and they hit a couple of balls pretty well, but overall, she battled and kept them at bay for the most part. Anytime you can get through the top of that lineup, you're doing something special because those girls are tough."

With the win, the Rams improve to 11-9. They will play host to Cahokia on Thursday in South Seven Conference play.

The Red Devils fall to 14-10 with the loss.

"They hit the ball well today. We knew they could hit," said Murphysboro coach Kim Cook of the Rams. "We started our freshman today and she struggled a little bit with her control. We talked about keeping the ball down. We had a couple of balls called off the plate that didn't get (far enough) off the plate and when you're playing against a senior like Justice Malone who can hit a ball like she can, it's going over the fence if you miss your spot."

Turning her attention to the conference race, Cook told her team in the postgame huddle that the Red Devils still control their own destiny. But they must win out, beginning with a road win at league leader, Massac County on Friday.

"We're actually in second place right now. We've lost twice and Massac has lost just once. So, we have to win out to guarantee ourselves a share with Massac. "

