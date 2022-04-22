Prep Softball | Murphysboro beats Harrisburg, snaps losing streak with one-hitter

MURPHYSBORO – Tabytha Young tossed a one-hitter and she and her teammates banged out 10 hits and took advantage of five errors to beat Harrisburg, 8-1, in a SIRR-Ohio Division softball game Friday afternoon.

“I was very pleased with the way we played today,” said Murphysboro coach Kim Cook. “We came out ready to play. We had good pitching and defense and our bats were hot today.”

The Red Devils snapped a three-game losing streak to up its record to 11-7 and 5-2 in the conference standings while the Lady Bulldogs had its modest one-game winning streak end to fall to 16-6 overall and fall out of a tie with Murphysboro for second place in the conference.

“We’ve been battling it the last three games, so our girls needed this to break out,” Cook said. “When they are comfortable in the batting box they hit the ball very well. We have five seniors who have played a lot of travel ball, so the little things (walks and hitting batters) don’t bother them. They want to be in those situations.”

For the game, Young (2-2) allowed eight base runners on one hit, three walks and four hit batsmen, but stranded six with one erased in a double-play started by Young to end the sixth inning. The senior finished with five strikeouts.

“When I warm up bad I know my game is going to be on, so I knew it was going to be a good day,” Young said. “My fastballs and my changeup was working. I got strikeouts with my rise ball on the outside corner and then on the inside corner. The double play was very exciting. I normally have one or two hit by pitches, but not four, so it was a new experience for me.”

At the plate, Young batted in the cleanup spot finishing with two hits in four at-bats and a run scored.

Young held the heavy-hitting Lady Bulldogs to just a two-out RBI single by her counterpart on the mound Kerrigan Payne in the third inning after she had issued back-to-back walks to give Payne the opportunity. Payne also reached base two other times when she was hit in the first and sixth innings.

Young then walked the next batter to load the bases, but got out of the jam on a three pitch strikeout.

The top of the Red Devils batting order was especially potent, going 10-for-20, led by senior third baseman Malorie Gill, who finished with three hits in four at-bats with three RBIs, two doubles and two runs scored from the two spot.

“My first at-bat (line drive to the second baseman) I was getting mostly outside, so I had to adjust,” Gill said. “My second at-bat I was still getting outside, but after she got two strikes on me she came inside – any inside pitch, low or high, is my favorite pitch and I put them away with a double and a single into the gaps and a double down the left field line.”

The leadoff batter senior first baseman Shelby Cook went 2-of-4 with a triple and a three runs scored. Senior shortstop Sarah Cook - batting third - also had two hits in four at-bats with two RBIs, a double and a run scored. In the fifth spot senior left fielder Ellee Doerr had one hit in four at-bats and a RBI.

After Young pitched around her first hit batsman with two outs in the first the Red Devils took the lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Shelby Cook led off with a triple to the right field fence. One out later Sarah Cook doubled to the centerfield fence.

After Cook tagged and advanced to third on a high fly ball to right by Young Doerr hit a line drive through the box to drive in the eventual winning run.

Young set down the side in order in the second and the top of the order made hay while the sun was shining to up the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the frame.

With two out freshman Jaci Tuthill was at first after a one-out walk. Shelby Cook lined Payne’s first pitch to right field sending Tuthill to third. Gill cleared the bases with her first double to left center and scored two pitches later on a line drive up the middle by Sarah Cook.

Murphysboro added two more runs in the fourth on a leadoff single by Gill and a one-out single by Young. Gill scored when the catcher dropped the throw from the outfield, which also allowed Young to advance to second where she scored when the shortstop dropped a two-out pop fly off the bat of sophomore catcher Marteena Clover.

The final run was also a gift from the Lady Bulldogs. With two outs in the fifth the left fielder dropped a high pop fly by Shelby Cook. Gill fell behind in the count 1-2 before smacking the next pitch just inside the left field line for her second double to drive in Cook.

