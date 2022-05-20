Prep Softball | Murphysboro gets past Nashville to capture regional

NASHVILLE — Senior Shelby Cook went 4-for-4 with a homer, triple and two singles Friday to lead the Murphysboro Red Devils to a 17-7 short-game victory over the host Nashville Hornettes to capture the Class 2A Regional Championship.

The win marks Murphysboro's first regional title in softball since 2007.

"Oh my God, it's amazing. It's been a long time coming," said Red Devils coach Kim Cook. "We have a lot of girls who have worked really hard at Murphysboro for a lot of years, and this is thanks to all of them, not just the girls on this team."

Cook said the offense was the difference on this day.

"Our hitters were relentless," she said. "We've said it all year...if our hitters come out, are disciplined, and do their job, we can beat anybody. We knew it was going to be tough to win here, and we had some nerves in the first inning, falling behind 3-0, but we battled back. There was no quit in us today."

Cook said Nashville has an amazing softball program. The Hornettes won state titles in 2001, 2012 and 2015 and also qualified for state four additional times.

"For years, they've competed at state, so to beat them is an amazing accomplishment for our program," she said. "It says a lot for our kids."

The Hornettes jumped out on top 3-0 in the top of the first. Jordan Donato walked to lead things off. Emme Paszkiewicz singled to center, advancing Donato to third. Paszkiewicz then stole second. Colleen Jahnke followed with a two-run single to left. She later scored on a fielder's choice grounder off the bat of Ryan Stiegman.

Murphysboro matched that outburst plus one with four runs in the bottom of the first.

Shelby Cook singled to center. Malorie Gill was hit by a pitch. Sarah Cook singled to center, driving in her older sister. Taby Young singled to right, driving in Gill. Ellee Doerr then singled to right, driving in Sarah Cook, and Ayla Smith's bunt single drove in Kearsten Svanda, who had been inserted as a courtesy runner for Young.

Nashville responded with four runs of their own in the top of the second off Young to retake the lead at 7-4.

With one out, Donato singled and stole second. With two outs, Jahnke reached on an error, allowing Donato to score. Valerie Combs was hit by a pitch. Jill Kuhl walked and Rhine chased all three home with a double into the gap in right center.

This time it was the Red Devils who battled back, plating three runs to tie the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the second.

Shelby Cook tripled to start the frame. Gill walked. Sarah Cook next doubled to left center, driving in both. One out later, Doerr singled to drive in Sarah Cook.

Murphysboro then grabbed the lead back in the third inning, pushing four runs across the plate for an 11-7 advantage.

Shelby Cook hit a one-out solo homer to dead center. Gill doubled to left. Sarah Cook singled, advancing Gill to third. Young's sacrifice bunt scored Gill. Doerr doubled, driving in Sarah Cook. Taylor Reiman got in on the act with an RBI single, which chased Nashville starting pitcher Emma Williamson. Keeghan Renth relieved and managed to get Smith to line out to center to end the threat.

The Red Devils weren't done scoring runs. They tacked on six additional runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With one out and nobody on, Marleena Clover singled. Shelby Cook singled. Gill walked to load the bases. Sarah Cook singled home two runs. Young singled home two more. Smith capped the attack with a two-out, two-run double.

Meanwhile, Young settled down inside the circle for the Red Devils, retiring the Hornettes without a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

The game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.

Shelby Cook said she didn't realize she was so close to hitting for the cycle.

"I didn't even think about that 'til just now," she said. "I was just happy to help the team out and score runs. We've all gotten comfortable with where we are in the lineup and in ourselves. We just need to keep building off that."

The senior said winning the school's first regional in 15 years is pretty special.

"Winning this means everything to me, especially being a senior," she said. "I've wanted this every year I've been in high school. Now we've got it and I hope the girls who are freshmen can continue this the next three years."

Nashville head coach Shaun Renth wasn't upset with his team's performance.

"We knew coming in that they're just a heck of a hitting team," he said. "We knew we couldn't put up zeroes in any innings like we did in the third, fourth and fifth. I thought we made some good pitches, but they just put some good swings on it. They're a good-hitting team and they will give a lot of teams a lot of problems."

With the win, the Red Devils improve to 23-14 and advance to the Carterville Sectional next week. Nashville closes out its season at 17-16.

