Prep Softball | Murphysboro gets win over Carbondale

MURPHYSBORO — A couple of timely hits combined with a key defensive miscue and some baserunning mistakes by the opposition allowed the Murphysboro Red Devils to post a 5-1 nonconference win over Jackson County rival, Carbondale on Thursday.

The Terriers took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Jasmine Martin reached base on an error by shortstop Sarah Cook, and then scored on an RBI single off the bat of Camryn Miller.

That unearned run would be the only run the Terriers would get off Murphysboro senior pitcher Taby Young.

"This was a big win for us because it's a big rivalry," Young said. "We've come up short on them the last couple of years, so this (win) was nice."

Young said pitching with the lead takes some stress off her shoulders.

"Still, I know I've got to bring my 'A' game no matter what. What's been working well for me this year is pretty much just moving my fastball in and out."

In the bottom of the third, it was Carbondale pitcher Kaylyn Grammer who was the recipient of bad luck.

With one out, Shelby Cook doubled to left field for the Red Devils. Malorie Gill followed with a well struck infield single, advancing Cook to third.

Gill proceeded to steal second. Sarah Cook then popped out to the shortstop for the second out. It appeared that Grammer would work out of the jam when Young also popped up into shallow left field, but the shortstop, Ella Karayiannis, dropped the ball, which allowed both runs to score.

The Red Devils added to their 2-1 lead in the fourth inning, plating three runs to take a commanding 5-1 advantage.

Taylor Reiman, who walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Marteena Clover, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a second wild pitch.

Shelby Cook singled and came around to score on an RBI bloop double off the bat of Gill. Gill later scored on a wild pitch to account for the final margin of victory.

Young earned the complete-game win for the Red Devils (20-12). She worked seven innings, allowed one unearned run on five hits, struck out two and walked two.

Shelby Cook, Ellee Doerr and Gill each collected two hits to pace the Murphysboro offense.

Red Devils coach Kim Cook was pleased to get the win.

"We were not at our best today as far as our bats go," she said. "We did have a few good hits, but their pitcher (Grammer) did a good job of keeping us off balance. To throw a full-count change up...that's a gutsy call. And when you can do it, that's amazing. She did a great job."

Cook said the win means a lot to her and her team.

"First, it's a big rivalry. And it was also our 20th win, which has been a goal of ours this season. Now, we have to go to Benton tomorrow (Friday) and beat them if we want to win the conference. The last two years (2019 and 2021), we finished one game short in second place, so winning the conference means a lot to us."

Grammer was tagged with the loss for the Terriers (16-12 overall). She worked six innings and surrendered five runs (three earned) on six hits, struck out 11 and walked only two.

Brooke Williard, Martin, Grammer, Miller and Carleigh Stearns all had one hit each for Carbondale.

Terriers coach Kim Wheeler was disappointed with the result.

"Murphysboro played well. They made some plays in the field and we didn't. We're just going to have to work a little harder in practice. These kind of mistakes can't happen this time of the season. There's nothing that happened today that we haven't talked about or worked on in practice. Our mental toughness has to be stronger."

Carbondale is set to host Goreville on Tuesday and Cobden on Wednesday.

