MURPHYSBORO — Fresh off a state-record 28-24 win over Herrin on Monday – a game that included nine home runs between the two teams – it was unclear just how strong a performance the Murphysboro High School softball team would turn in Tuesday at home against West Frankfort.

It didn’t take long to find out.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Red Devils left no doubt that there was still plenty of pop left in their bats. Murphysboro batted 12 and scored nine runs on six hits in the bottom of the first and went on to defeat a good Redbirds ballclub, 16-2, in five innings.

“Our offense has been clicking,” said Murphysboro coach Kim Cook. “I’ve been in athletics for over 40 years and I’ve never been involved in a game like yesterday at Herrin. But the girls responded well today. They came out and kept the offense going, which is what we needed.”

Cook said there is no way to explain 44 runs in a 24-hour period.

“We saw a little bit of it (offensive explosion) early and then we hit a little bit of a lull, but now, it’s coming back,” she said. “We have some younger girls who are really starting to have some confidence (at the plate). We only have two seniors – Taylor Reiman and Kearston Svanda – but they’re doing a great job with leadership.”

Leading the offensive charge Tuesday against West Frankfort was Cook’s daughter – Sarah. The junior belted two doubles and a grand-slam home run and drove in seven of her team’s runs. It was an encore performance from Monday’s 5-for-6 showing at the plate.

“It’s good to be out of my slump,” Sarah Cook said. “It’s all about confidence and knowing what people are going to throw me and what they aren’t. Just take what they give me.”

Cook said she thinks the win over Herrin showed the team what its capabilities are on the offensive end.

“I think we just put it together as a team yesterday and it carried over to today,” she said. “We just knew we have the energy within us to play like that. Hopefully, it stays there.”

The Redbirds took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI single from Anna Rolla, driving in Presley Sollers, who had walked, and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and throwing error. Dayanara Degler then chased Rolla home with an RBI single.

As it turned out, that would be all the scoring for the Redbirds against Murphy righthander Jaci Tuthill.

The Red Devils retaliated with nine runs in the bottom of the first.

Macey Alexander led off with a single and stole second. Cook doubled her home for the first of her seven RBIs. Ciara Fulmer walked and stole second. Macie Cunningham followed with a two-run double to make it 3-2.

Ayla Smith singled. One out later, Svanda singled in two runs to make it 5-2. After the second out was recorded by West Frankfort hurler Annabelle Hopkins on a strikeout, Tuthill walked as did Alexander. Cook then unloaded the bases with her grand slam to make it 9-2.

Murphysboro added one in the second when Svanda singled home Cunningham. The Red Devils tacked on five more in the third inning. Cook doubled in a run. Fulmer tripled in a run. Cunnnigham singled in a run and Smith belted a two-run homer. They plated one additional run in the fourth when Cook drew a bases loaded walk to force in Taylor Reiman.

Redbirds coach Jim Piersol said there wasn’t much his team could do to prevent the onslaught.

“They got the momentum and we never got in a groove,” he said. “They hit every spot out there and caught us off guard. Wow, what a difference 24 hours makes (referring to West Frankfort’s 6-3 win over Benton on Monday).”

Piersol said his pitcher – Hopkins – will handle the loss just fine.

“We went through a lot of this last year. We got handled pretty good a couple of times. I just let her work through it. I’m not out here to rescue her and save her from a few scars. She will get better from it.”

With the win, Murphysboro improves to 10-7 overall and 7-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference. The Red Devils now own a one-game lead over West Frankfort (11-4, 6-2). League games remaining include at Harrisburg on Friday and at home Monday against Benton.

The Redbirds play at Herrin on Thursday and will host Massac County on Monday.