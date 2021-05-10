Prep Softball | Murphysboro smashes three homers in win over Harrisburg

Harrison earned the win for Murphysboro in a complete game effort, allowing one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Harrisburg (4-5, 1-2) put runners on first and second to lead off the second inning, but Harrison punched out a pair of Lady Bulldogs with backward K’s to escape the threat.

Harrisburg then loaded the bases in the third inning after its first two hitters reached base safely again, but Harrison worked out of that tangle by striking out Sofie Brombaugh, Riley Wright and Joey Quinn in the heart of the Lady Bulldogs’ order.

“Shelby’s really helped us a lot this season,” Cook said of her teammate. “I’m really glad to have her on my team because she keeps the score low and allows the offense to get going.

“For me personally, if I start off with a hit, I feel like that kind of sets the momentum for the rest of the team and gets everybody ready to score.”

Harrisburg’s lineup features many underclassmen that will only grow with experience. Junior Kerrigan Payne (4-4) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 14 hits through six innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Her only run support came in the fourth inning when Brooklin Butler scored Liza Wiggins on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Sophomore Brittany Morse took over for Payne in the seventh inning with a runner on first and worked out of trouble with a pair of flyouts before striking out Murphysboro’s Marteena Clover.

