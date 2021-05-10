Prep Softball | Murphysboro smashes three homers in win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Murphysboro collected three home runs on Monday to defeat Harrisburg 8-1 in a SIRR Ohio conference softball showdown.
Shelby Cook finished 4-for-4 as the Lady Red Devils’ leadoff hitter with three singles and a solo home run in the sixth inning that tied the MHS school home run record held by Kelsey Stanton at 14.
Cook, playing in her junior season, hit 11 home runs as a freshman and has three so far through seven games in 2021. The bigger question remains: How many home runs would she have if COVID-19 had not shut down her sophomore season?
“Honestly, it didn’t feel like we missed too much because a lot of us play travel ball and have been practicing together,” Cook said on missing last year. “I knew coming in that I was close to the record because my mom has been on me about it every time I hit one.
“Tonight I didn’t really think about it until she reminded me again. I’m really excited considering we still have a lot of season left and next year. I’m hoping I can push it far enough so my little sister can’t come and get it.”
Cook’s mom, Kim Cook, is an assistant coach for Murphysboro (6-1, 2-0) while her sister, Sarah Cook, starts as a freshman at second base.
The production of Cook has Murphysboro coach Kim Brown looking forward to the future.
“We’re definitely excited,” Brown said of Cook. “Especially with her being a junior, she’s got a lot of pop and we’re expecting a lot. We tell her all the time just to do her job and she does a great job defensively, as well.”
Joining Cook in the home run parade was senior Karlye Happold and junior Tabytha Young. Happold sent one over the fence in the fifth inning that extended Murphysboro’s lead to 4-1 before Young’s homer in the seventh inning gave her team their 8-1 lead.
But the damage was done early when Murphysboro scored three runs in the first inning. Cook led off the game with a single before Happold sent a hard ground ball through the legs of Harrisburg’s shortstop, Riley Harrison, to score Cook from second.
Malorie Gill out of the 2-hole put Cook on second with a base hit before scoring on a Sarah Cook groundout that put the score at 3-0. And with senior Shelby Harrison in the pitching circle for Murphysboro, Brown’s team never looked back, picking up their second conference win of the season.
“This is only our second conference game so I can’t say to everybody else, but we’re pretty tough when we show up to hit,” Brown said on being the best hitting team in the conference. “Shelby was very tough in the circle for us today and I’m proud of the way she pushed through some tough spots.”
Harrison earned the win for Murphysboro in a complete game effort, allowing one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Harrisburg (4-5, 1-2) put runners on first and second to lead off the second inning, but Harrison punched out a pair of Lady Bulldogs with backward K’s to escape the threat.
Harrisburg then loaded the bases in the third inning after its first two hitters reached base safely again, but Harrison worked out of that tangle by striking out Sofie Brombaugh, Riley Wright and Joey Quinn in the heart of the Lady Bulldogs’ order.
“Shelby’s really helped us a lot this season,” Cook said of her teammate. “I’m really glad to have her on my team because she keeps the score low and allows the offense to get going.
“For me personally, if I start off with a hit, I feel like that kind of sets the momentum for the rest of the team and gets everybody ready to score.”
Harrisburg’s lineup features many underclassmen that will only grow with experience. Junior Kerrigan Payne (4-4) took the loss after allowing eight runs on 14 hits through six innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Her only run support came in the fourth inning when Brooklin Butler scored Liza Wiggins on an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-1.
Sophomore Brittany Morse took over for Payne in the seventh inning with a runner on first and worked out of trouble with a pair of flyouts before striking out Murphysboro’s Marteena Clover.
618-351-5178