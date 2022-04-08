Prep Softball | Murphysboro wins slugfest over West Frankfort

MURPHYSBORO — When the temperature drops into the 40s accompanied by a stiff breeze, one doesn't expect to see an offensive showcase as the pitchers will usually dominate the hitters.

But that was not the case Friday afternoon in Murphysboro as the Red Devils won the battle of the bats, 19-15, in Ohio Division River-to-River Conference play. The two teams combined for 34 runs and 40 hits with the visitors from Franklin County actually outhitting the home team, 21-to-19.

Murphysboro scored five runs in the bottom of the first, but West Frankfort countered with four in the top of the second. The Red Devils erupted for six runs in the fourth inning to take a 16-7 lead, but again the Redbirds battled back, scoring five of their own in the top half of the fifth to make it a four-run game at 16-12. It was simply that kind of ballgame - one that leaves the scoreboard operator with sore fingers.

With the victory, Murphysboro improves to 3-0 in the league and 9-3 overall. West Frankfort slides to 0-2 in the league and 5-6 overall. But make no mistake, the Redbirds left their mark in defeat.

"I envisioned a pretty low-scoring ballgame," said Red Devils head coach Kim Cook. "With the cold weather, I thought it wouldn't be very high scoring. But it was the exact opposite today. They (The Redbirds) were relentless. Our pitcher (Ayla Smith) is a freshman and was battling a blister on her pitching hand, but their hitters did a great job."

Cook said her offense wasn't too shabby either.

Her senior daughter, Shelby Cook finished 4-for-5 on the day with a double, two singles and a grand slam homer in a six-run fourth inning.

"It came at a big moment," Shelby Cook said of her grand slam. "It's just something that you always want as a hitter. It was high and inside and that's my favorite pitch. I love them. I was waiting on one. I knew I would get one eventually. She put it right there and I wasn't going to let it go by."

The senior added that she likes what she sees with this Red Devils team.

"I think we have a really great bond this year. We all get along really well. We have fun and joke, but we know when it's time to get serious and put the work in. If we keep playing the way we have been playing, I think we have a pretty good chance of winning the conference."

Senior Malorie Gill was also 4-for-5 at the dish for Murphysboro with a three-run homer, two doubles, and a two-run single. Taylor Reiman belted out a double and two singles, driving in four for the day. Kealey Cheatham was 3-for-4 with a three-run bomb to dead centerfield.

Sarah Cook, younger sister to Shelby, picked up a pair of hits. Taby Young, Ellee Doerr and Smith added one hit each.

"When our top seven hitters are on, we can compete with anybody," Kim Cook said.

The Redbirds had two players record a five-hit game. Senior first baseman Makane Cass and junior second baseman Shelbie Arrington would not be denied on this day. Cass finished with two doubles and three singles and drove in two runs. Arrington also had two doubles and three singles while driving in five runs.

Dayanara Degler had three singles, a sacrifice fly and drove in two runs. Lani Wolfe collected two doubles and drove in a run. Maya Parker, batting in the No. 9 slot of the order, had an RBI single and double. Presley Sollers had a double and single, too, and drove in a pair.

Annabelle Hopkins, the pitcher of record for West Frankfort, chipped in a single and two RBIs. Anan Rolla added one hit and scored a run.

Hopkins worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing 16 runs on 13 hits. She struck out one and walked three. She was relieved by Arrington, who hurled the final 2 2/3 frames, allowing three runs on six hits. She struck out two and walked none.

Smith went all seven innings for the Red Devils. She surrendered 15 runs on 21 hits. She also struck out six and walked none.

Redbirds coach Jim Piersol said that he was pleased with his team's performance.

"Days like today, pitchers can't control the ball. You can't feel your fingers. That's why a lot of balls were getting hit hard by both teams," he said. "Credit to Murphysboro. When we missed with a pitch, they made us pay. As for us, how many times do you score 15 runs and lose? Not very often. We're a pretty young group, inexperienced at several positions. I think we're doing a great job."

Piersol said it's the testament of a good team to keep fighting back like his ballclub did Friday.

Murphysboro will play at Harrisburg on Monday in a key Ohio Division match. West Frankfort will host a junior varsity tournament on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0