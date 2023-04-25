MURPHYSBORO — No longer in the shadow of her older sister, Sarah Cook is emerging into an offensive force on the softball diamond.

Only a junior, Cook is a three-year starter for the Murphysboro Red Devils who have clinched at least a share of the River-to-River Conference Ohio Division title this spring and are one win away from an outright title.

With more than a year left of high school ball remaining, Cook is already the school’s all-time RBI leader with 108, passing recent graduate Taby Young, who had 102. Cook is second in runs scored all-time with 115 and third in stolen bases with 30.

By the time she graduates, Cook may own those records, as well as all-time hits, home runs, and batting average.

Cook hit a lofty .500 as a freshman (37-for-74); was at .481 (63-131) in her sophomore season; and is presently at .582 (32-55). That includes 11 singles, 12 doubles and a whopping nine home runs with 35 RBIs. She has also walked 15 times, while striking out only three times, and possesses a stunning .667% on-base rate.

Last week, she enjoyed a three-home run game with five RBIs at Herrin and followed up with a homer, two doubles, and seven RBIs at home against West Frankfort. That’s 12 RBIs in less than a 24-hour span.

“A lot of my success right now is confidence,” Cook said. “I take what the pitcher gives me. I am seeing the ball very well right now.”

Apparently so.

Cook, who was an All-Conference performer each of the last two seasons and All-South last year, may even earn All-State status this year. First Team wouldn’t be far-fetched as things stand today.

Cook said she began playing softball at an early age and it wasn’t long before she was good enough to play with Shelby, who is two years older, and those girls in Shelby’s class.

“I looked up to those girls. I wanted to be like them,” Sarah Cook said. “When Shelby graduated last spring (now a standout performer for the University of Indianapolis softball team), it was more of an emotional letdown than mental. I knew it was up to me to step up my game and help lead the team this season, especially the younger players.”

Cook said she continues to develop her skills from former Southern Illinois Miners star and coach, Ralph Santana, who for years operated Doc Z’s hitting academy in Du Quoin and now runs Southern Illinois Elite in Marion. He is also the manager for the new Thrillbillies select college team that will play in a wooden bat league in Marion.

Under Santana’s guidance, Cook would routinely work out five days a week in the offseason – lifting weights three nights a week with hitting and fielding two nights.

“I would do 30 minutes of middle infield drills such as fielding ground balls and improving footwork for turning double plays. I would then hit for 30-to-45 minutes in the cage. The idea is to get stronger and quicker with the hands and feet,” she said.

Cook said the more she trains, the better she is at hitting a softball – hard.

“I know the ball comes off the bat a lot faster than it did when I was a freshman or even last year as a sophomore,” she said. “I can tell a difference when I make contact. Defensively, I really enjoy playing shortstop for Murphysboro, but I realize that I may be asked to play another position in college – maybe second base or outfield.”

Cook has already given a verbal commitment to SIU-C. Her mother – Red Devils coach Kim Cook – played outfield for the Salukis a generation ago.

“For the most part, I really like playing for my mom,” the junior said. “I get to see firsthand what a coach is looking for from her players and what expectations she has of me and everyone else on the team.

“Of course, she is often tougher on me because she can be. She has pushed me to be a better player and I appreciate that.”

Cook said she has too often in the past let her emotions override her good judgment.

“I am trying to be more like my sister – steady, focused, and calm. It’s not always easy for me, but I’m working on it, because that’s what I want to be.”

Kim Cook said Sarah has made great strides as a player the last couple of years.

“She never had to be in a leadership role until this year, and she’s doing a nice job helping the younger players on our team. Sarah is not a rah, rah-type of leader. She leads by example. I believe her teammates respect her.”

The coach said she is fortunate that both her daughters have enjoyed such outstanding softball careers.

“Shelby’s been named conference player of the week twice already at Indianapolis. She even hit a home run in her first collegiate at bat. Sarah has a lot of natural ability. And it’s unbelievable how hard she works at improving her skills.”

Kim Cook said she is overjoyed Sarah plans to attend SIU like she did.

“I want my girls to go where they feel the most comfortable,” she said. “Shelby is happy where she’s at and I am confident that Sarah will fit in well at SIU. They love her swing.”

Before it’s time to don the maroon and white, Sarah is happy to still be wearing the crimson and gold of the Red Devils.

“For me, playing softball is a passion. The most awesome things and the worst things can happen when playing the game. That’s what makes it fun - to fight through the challenges and be successful as an individual and as a team. And to do that with a bunch of your friends is super fun! We have become so close as a team.”