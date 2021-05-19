Prep Softball | Nashville hands Carterville first conference loss

NASHVILLE — With senior Josie Woodrome dealing in the pitcher’s circle, Nashville batted around the order in the second inning to defeat Carterville 6-1 in a SIRR Mississippi showdown on Wednesday.
It was a huge bounce back win for Nashville (12-3, 4-2) and coach Shaun Renth after falling to Carterville, 9-5, on May 7. The difference this time around was matching the intensity of the Lady Lions.
“I didn’t think we matched their intensity the first time out,” Renth said. “We went down there and they took it to us, but today I thought our girls were a little bit better prepared.”
Prepared was Woodrome, who got five runs from her offense in the second frame to take a 5-0 lead and ride the wave from then on. The senior logged all seven innings and struck out seven of her nine batters through the first three innings.
Woodrome took the loss against Carterville (11-5, 7-1) earlier this month, but located her pitches better in her second attempt allowing just two hits and one walk. Woodrome’s precision really shined after Nashville’s offense scored five runs in the second inning to give the righthander enough confidence to strike out the side in the third inning.
“It gives me a lot of confidence that my teammates are going to do their job at the plate for me and give us some insurance,” Woodrome said. “I’m still going to go out there and give it like it’s a nothing to nothing game, but it’s nice to have teammates who are going to get you up on the offensive side.”
Nashville has now outscored its opponents 71-15 during its current six-game winning streak. They entered against Carterville averaging 13 runs on offense over their previous five games, but Thursday focused more on defense and pitching.
Nashville got its lead in the second inning when Whitley Hunter reached base on Carterville pitcher Lacie Carr following an error by the center fielder. Then it was Jill Kuhl and Colleen Jahnke loading the bases with a pair of base hits up the middle to draw in the infield and set Ryan Stiegman up for a bloop single into center that scored Hunter to give the Hornettes a 1-0 lead.
Next up was Emme Paszkiewicz, who scored Kuhl on a ground ball out to the second basemen before Cayla Krueger hitting ninth in the order scored Jahnke on a bunt single to extend Nashville’s lead to 3-0. That set up Valerie Combs for a two-run double at the top of the order to score Stiegman and Krueger and extend the lead to 5-0.
“Will (Capie) and I talk quite a bit, and I told him those four or five balls were the softest we’ve hit all year,” Renth said of his team’s second inning. “I told the girls after the game it doesn’t matter how hard you hit them, it’s where you place them and we were just fortunate that inning to get timely hitting.”
Woodrome surrendered her only run when Carterville had runners at first and second with one out in the fourth inning. Capie called for a double steal that put Kennedy Rushing at third and Carr at second which led to Sam Williams scoring Rushing on a ground ball out to first base.
That cut Nashville’s lead to 5-1, but Woodrome got her team that run back in the fifth inning when she scored Jordan Donato on a single to give the Hornettes their five-run cushion.
“I just mainly focused on locating my pitches today,” Woodrome said. “If I made a mistake, just forget about it and move on; keeping them on their toes, mixing in the offspeed, mixing in the different spins on different sides of the plate.”
Carr took the loss for Carterville after settling in after the second inning. Of Nashville’s six runs, Carr allowed five on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. She highlighted the offense with a double in the first inning, but outside of that, Rushing was the only other player to record a hit against Woodrome.
Jahnke led Nashville with a pair of hits while Combs led the offense with two runs batted in. Six different Hornettes scored a run and they’ll look to keep that momentum going against Wesclin on Thursday and Pinckneyville on Friday.
618-351-5178