Prep Softball | Nashville hands Carterville first conference loss

NASHVILLE — With senior Josie Woodrome dealing in the pitcher’s circle, Nashville batted around the order in the second inning to defeat Carterville 6-1 in a SIRR Mississippi showdown on Wednesday.

It was a huge bounce back win for Nashville (12-3, 4-2) and coach Shaun Renth after falling to Carterville, 9-5, on May 7. The difference this time around was matching the intensity of the Lady Lions.

“I didn’t think we matched their intensity the first time out,” Renth said. “We went down there and they took it to us, but today I thought our girls were a little bit better prepared.”

Prepared was Woodrome, who got five runs from her offense in the second frame to take a 5-0 lead and ride the wave from then on. The senior logged all seven innings and struck out seven of her nine batters through the first three innings.

Woodrome took the loss against Carterville (11-5, 7-1) earlier this month, but located her pitches better in her second attempt allowing just two hits and one walk. Woodrome’s precision really shined after Nashville’s offense scored five runs in the second inning to give the righthander enough confidence to strike out the side in the third inning.