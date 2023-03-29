HERRIN — Junior second baseman Hope Newell stroked three hits in as many at bats, including a second-inning grand slam and made two sparkling defensive plays on the infield to lead the Johnston City Indians to a 9-3 nonconference win over host Herrin Wednesday afternoon.

It was JC’s second win over the Tigers in four days, the first coming in a mini-tournament at Mtn Dew Park in Marion on Saturday.

That second inning started with a walk to Haleigh Motsinger, who promptly stole second. One out later, Makenzie Mowery singled her to third and then stole second.

Following a pop out to short for the second out, Bailey Weber walked to load the bases. That set the stage for Newell’s four-RBI blast.

JC also had a big first inning, scoring four runs. Zoee Cullum tripled to center. Mowery followed with a two-run homer. Weber reached on a fielder’s choice and then Newell singled. Two errors allowed both runners to score.

Herrin could only manage single runs in the first – a solo homer by Zoey Linton, her second in as many days; the fifth on a throwing error, and sixth inning on an RBI ground out off the bat of Harley Summers

JC righthander Aubrey Williford picked up the win.

The sophomore, who was also pitcher of record in the Saturday win over the Tigers, went the distance, allowing three runs on five hits. She struck out nine, walked two, and hit two batters.

JC head coach Scott Hutchinson praised the offense.

“We’re seeing the ball really well and hitting the ball really well right now,” he said. “We made some subs and gave some kids an opportunity today. When you are playing without upperclassmen, these underclassmen have to be ready to play. We’re trying to give them playing time when we can.”

Hutchinson said Newell’s roundtripper came at a key point in the game. Herrin had closed to within three at 4-1 and had established a little momentum. Had Tigers’ starting pitcher Reese Elliott worked her way out of the two-out jam, it might have been a much closer game.

“That’s what we just talked about in this postgame meeting with the kids,” Hutchinson said. “I felt like yesterday (versus Carterville) our dugout was into the game and intense every play. Today, I thought we were a little bit flat. They have to understand that momentum is huge in the game of softball.”

Hutchinson was also pleased with the pitching of his sophomore.

“Aubrey did a great job. She did well Saturday and she did well today.”

Herrin first-year head coach Nick Baskin said the game was decided early.

“Absolutely. Against good teams like Johnston City, you have to be able to put the ball in play and play good defense, but we kind of struggled early on.”

Baskin said that the pitching wasn’t sharp early, but got better as the game wore on. Sophomore Sophia Schramm entered the game in the fifth inning in relief of Elliott and worked out of a jam. She proceeded to limit JC to one run over the next two innings.

“I thought we did a good job of coming back and throwing strikes. We settled down, but that’s a tough team over there.”

Baskin added that his team is chock full of underclassmen.

“We’re young, so we’re going to have some growing pains throughout the season.”

JC, now 10-1 this spring, plays Thursday at home against Benton in yet another non-conference battle.

Herrin, now 3-5, plays a round robin tournament with Belleville West and Carbondale on Saturday in Carbondale.