CARTERVILLE — One of the clear-cut leaders of the Carterville High School softball team this season is senior Hunter Noto.

A three-year starter and two-time All-Conference performer, Noto patrols the middle infield at the shortstop position for the Lions. She is hitting a robust .404 this spring (25 hits in 57 at bats, including three doubles) with an on-base percentage of .443.

Noto has also scored 16 runs and drove in 12, while only striking out four times, not bad totals from a hitter in the No. 9 slot in the batting order.

Defensively, the senior is about as sure-handed as they come at the high-school level. She has committed only two errors in 43 chances with 21 putouts and 20 assists.

“What impresses me about Hunter is that she brings so much positive energy to our team every day, both in practice and at the games,” said Carterville coach Will Capie. “She’s always smiling, working hard, and doing the right thing. Her teammates feed off of that.”

Capie describes Noto as a good contact hitter, who is especially “pesky” when she has two strikes on her.

“Having a hitter like Hunter at the end of our lineup who gets on base 40% of the time or more makes us so much more dangerous as a team,” Capie said. “There is not one phase of her game that stands out more than another. She does everything well. She hits. She fields. She runs the bases and is a good team leader.”

Ever the team player, Noto said her favorite moment this season is winning the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference for a third straight year.

“That was on our list of goals at the start of the season,” she said. “But there are still several goals ahead – winning a regional, sectional, Super-Sectional and the state tournament. Like Coach Capie has said many times… keep working hard and take it one game a time.”

The Lions went 7-1 in the conference race, beating out Anna-Jonesboro by a single game and presently stand 21-3 overall.

Noto said she is finally playing injury-free after sustaining knee and shoulder injuries the last year or so.

“I would say I am fully recovered,” she said.

Asked how she would describe herself as a player, Noto thought for a moment and said, “hardworking and team player.”

She added that she is a better defensive player than offensive and enjoys setting the table for the top of the lineup by getting on base.

“I’m a contact hitter, not a power hitter,” the senior said.

Noto, who is in line to be one of the school’s four valedictorians later this month, said she has plans to play the game beyond Carterville.

“I have committed to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (formerly known as the St. Louis College of Pharmacy),” the 18-year-old said. “I am looking forward to continuing my softball career at the collegiate level.”

For now, however, she is content to help her Lions teammates succeed in the postseason.

“I think we’re ready for it,” she said. “We have handled the pressure of having the target on our back quite well. I think we will do well in the postseason.”

If the Lions soar to new heights this spring, it’s a safe bet that Hunter Noto will be a key component of that success.