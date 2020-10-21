Prep Softball | Patriots' Austin stays home, picks SIU

In the end, it came down to geography and memory for Emma Austin.

The Massac County softball star wanted to go to college close to home, and she couldn’t shake the thoughts of how SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock was one of the first coaches to bring her on campus for a visit during her freshman year in 2018.

So Austin last week picked the Saluki program over the likes of Illinois State, Valparaiso and Murray State. Austin will sign with SIU in a 9 a.m. ceremony in Metropolis on Nov. 11, the first day athletes in the 2021 class can ink with a school.

“I just felt like I had a connection with the coaching staff,” Austin said Tuesday night. “I wanted to go somewhere where I wouldn’t be scared of the coaches and where I could be myself.

“I never wanted to go far from home and wanted to go somewhere where I knew people and knew my way around. Going to SIU, I am close enough to get home when I need to, but far enough to feel like I’m away from home.”

Austin’s commitment gives the Salukis a classic leadoff hitter and center fielder with tremendous range. Austin could fit into their plans as a slapper who can drive opponents batty with speed, although she’s also shown she can turn on a pitch and hit homers.