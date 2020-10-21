Prep Softball | Patriots' Austin stays home, picks SIU

In the end, it came down to geography and memory for Emma Austin.
The Massac County softball star wanted to go to college close to home, and she couldn’t shake the thoughts of how SIU softball coach Kerri Blaylock was one of the first coaches to bring her on campus for a visit during her freshman year in 2018.
So Austin last week picked the Saluki program over the likes of Illinois State, Valparaiso and Murray State. Austin will sign with SIU in a 9 a.m. ceremony in Metropolis on Nov. 11, the first day athletes in the 2021 class can ink with a school.
“I just felt like I had a connection with the coaching staff,” Austin said Tuesday night. “I wanted to go somewhere where I wouldn’t be scared of the coaches and where I could be myself.
“I never wanted to go far from home and wanted to go somewhere where I knew people and knew my way around. Going to SIU, I am close enough to get home when I need to, but far enough to feel like I’m away from home.”
Austin’s commitment gives the Salukis a classic leadoff hitter and center fielder with tremendous range. Austin could fit into their plans as a slapper who can drive opponents batty with speed, although she’s also shown she can turn on a pitch and hit homers.
After batting .389 with 17 stolen bases and 32 runs as a freshman, Austin improved to .434 with 42 runs, 18 steals and a 1.062 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) in 2019. She also logged four wins in the circle when ace righty Cali McCraw was sidelined by an injury.
Patriots coach Molly Hargrove says that SIU is getting a well-rounded, winning player with multiple skills.
“She can hit, she’s fast, she can play the field,” Hargrove said. “She can slap but I’ve seen her hit homers. She can catch anything you hit to the outfield. She’s a heck of a player, and she deserves this opportunity.”
When Austin signs next month, she’ll join a program that should be among the Missouri Valley Conference favorites in 2021 and 2022. After earning the last NCAA Tournament at-large berth in 2019, the Salukis were 15-6 with a nine-game winning streak when COVID-19 ended their season in mid-March.
The 2021 team will lose proven players like Katelyn Massa, Maddie Vermejan and Jenny Jansen to graduation. But foundation players such as Ashley Wood and Sarah Harless should be back in 2022, barring injury or other circumstances.
Austin says that Blaylock and associate coach Jen Sewell have told her that she can offer immediate help.
“They’ve been trying to get more speed kids like me,” Austin said. “They usually get more power (hitters), but they have focused more on speed the last few years. They do the little things well.”
Until 2022, Austin’s softball dreams will be centered on May and June of 2021. Massac County would have been one of the area’s best teams if a 2020 season had been played, and should be a SIRR Ohio favorite next spring with Austin, John A. Logan commit Macy Pierce and the 6-3 McCraw forming an excellent nucleus.
“We have a lot of four-year starters back,” Austin said. “This is definitely one of the best teams that will come through Massac County. We could make it far, depending on what the rules are.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!