Prep Softball | Pinckneyville defeats Carbondale 3-1

CARBONDALE – What started out to be a Saturday morning home game for the Pinckneyville softball team turned into a road trip that the Lady Panthers won, 3-1, over Carbondale in a non-conference game played on the Terriers’ turf field.

“Sometimes you come out and it’s been a while since both of us have played because of the rain, and I thought both teams executed well,” said Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt. “Both pitchers threw the ball well. They made us earn everything that we got. I thought our slappers were really good for us putting the ball in play and giving us a chance to get some base runners and a couple of them knocking some in.

Pinckneyville was coming off a 13-8 win over Anna-Jonesboro and was led by freshman Shea Pyatt on the mound and Taylor Kurtz, Emily Ruppert and Zoey Kellerman at the plate, improved to 8-5.

“It was a big game – Carbondale is always a good team,” Pyatt said. “I just had to trust my defense and believe my team could do it.”

Carbondale was coming off a 15-4 loss to Mount Vernon and dropped to 9-6 on the season.

“Following the loss to Mount Vernon we had some kids in new positions and we were really proud on how they stepped up,” said Carbondale coach Kim Wheeler. “Freshman Jasmine Martin had never caught before and was nervous and I thought she did a heck of a job behind the plate. We are very proud of her. Our shortstop (freshman Ella Karayianis) hasn’t played there either and the same thing with our right fielder (junior Jaydon Roberts). They all did a good job defensively. My upper classmen did an amazing job of having strong leadership. We still want to play our better ball by the end of the season and I think we’re working towards that.”

Carbondale got a 14-strikeout performance from veteran Kaylen Grammer on the mound, but it wasn’t enough as Pyatt kept the Terriers batters off balance.

Pyatt (3-3) gave up one run on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman with 11 strikeouts. The left-hander set down the first seven batters she faced before giving up a one-out single to Bria Sisk in the third, but Sisk was erased two batters later when she was caught stealing.

“I spin the ball pretty well thanks to Ava (Adcock), who calls a great game,” Pyatt said. “All my pitches were working today – changeup was a little iffy. I think the rise got most of them and being able to throw it anytime in the count is what we work on in practice. And being able to throw my curveball is something that really helped today.”

Grammer (6-5) gave up just one earned run on five hits and three walks. The junior right-hander pitched around a one-out walk in the first and a leadoff walk in the second and had struck out four in a row and five of her last six when Kurtz hit a 1-2 pitch over the first base bag for a double with one out in the third.

With Carbondale expecting a bunt, the first and third basemen were coming in when Ruppert lined a 0-1 pitch that hit the glove of the Terrier third baseman, but she couldn’t hold onto it for an error.

Kellerman fell behind 0-1, but worked the count to 2-2 before lining the next pitch into left field to drive in Kurtz and sending Ruppert to third drawing a throw that allowed her to advance to second.

“Zoey, the first time through, had the big hit - that was a big swing with two strikes to score Kurtzy,” Engelhardt said. “Kurtz and Rup can really run, so it’s fun when they get on base. We can do some things because they are in scoring position when they get on, so that makes it easier on the other kids.”

Adcock hit a grounder back to Grammer and Ruppert slid under the throw at the plate to score. Grammer then walked the next batter on five pitches to load the bases with one out, but recovered to strike out the next two batters on 10 pitches to shut down the rally.

Both Grammer and Pyatt set down the side in the fourth and Grammer pitched around a leadoff single in the fifth.

Grammer led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to right center field on an 0-2 pitch. Camryn Miller drew Pyatt’s only walk which led to a conference on the mound.

When play resumed, Pyatt got the first out on her second pitch on a ground ball to second leaving the runners at second and third. Then Ella Karayianis hit Pyatt’s first pitch up the middle to score courtesy runner Leah Goins.

“She was frustrated that she gave up the leadoff hit in the fifth, so she ended up walking the next kid and then they scored, but she locked back in,” Engelhardt said.

After Karayianias stole second, Pyatt ended the rally with a strikeout and a ground ball to short on six pitches leaving the runners at second and third.

Grammer had retired seven batters in a row, including four by strikeout, before the top of the order struck again. With one out in the seventh, Kurtz doubled past a pulled in second baseman and Ruppert followed with a double down the left field line to score an insurance run.

Pyatt finished the game by pitching around a one-out single in the sixth and a one-out single and a two-out hit batsman in the seventh by striking out the side.

“She’s just a freshman and finishing out the game is part of her growth experience,” Engelhardt said.

