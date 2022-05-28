Prep Softball | Pinckneyville defeats Carterville to claim the Class 2A Carterville Sectional Championship

CARTERVILLE — Anyone familiar with Southern Illinois softball history should know that betting, literally or figuratively, against Pinckneyville in the postseason is not a smart idea.

The Lady Panthers solidified that point Saturday with a 2-1 win over Carterville to claim the IHSA’s Class 2A Carterville Sectional championship plaque and advance to the Johnston City Super-Sectional.

Junior righthander Addie Waggoner pitched a two-hitter and also drove in what was ultimately the winning run for the Lady Panthers.

“Coming into today, we told our kids we were playing with house money,” said Pinckneyville coach Alan Engelhardt. “No one was expecting us to win this. So I thought we played relaxed and made plays when it mattered.”

Pinckneyville takes its highly-deceiving 21-14 record into Monday’s Elite Eight game against Freeburg, which has won 30 straight games since losing in extra innings to Highland in the second game of the season.

Included in that streak is a 2-0 win over Pinckneyville in which senior hurler Elizabeth Ludwig, who is headed to Kansas, threw a perfect game. The Lady Midgets (31-1) most recently edged Newton in extra innings and Gillespie, 1-0, to win the Gillespie Sectional.

“We’ve improved,” Engelhardt said. “So we’ll see if we can be better.”

Pinckneyville knocked off its conference rival Carterville by scoring single runs in the second and fourth innings and playing stellar defense against the Lady Lions, who finish their season with a 33-3 record.

“That’s how these games this time of year go,” said Carterville coach Will Capie. “It’s the team that comes through with the big hit in a tight game and they did it. You have to give them all the credit in the world; they played a clean game and their pitcher threw very well. They got the timely hitting and I’m wishing them all the luck in the world to go beat Freeburg now.”

The all-important first run came after sophomore Zoey Kellerman led off the second with a single off Carterville lefty Lacie Carr. Kellerman, a sophomore batting as the designated player, was replaced on the basepaths with freshman Alyssa Brokering, who was playing left field as the flex in the lineup.

That move paid off when sophomore Rileigh Harris ripped a 2-2 pitch the opposite way into left field. Brokering came around to score and Pinckneyville had a 1-0 lead.

“Rileigh stayed behind it and just drove the gap,” Engelhardt said. “Alyssa did a great job of coming around to score. Sometimes we won’t run for somebody in that stage of the game, but at that point it was can we get the lead? So that’s what we were trying to do there.”

Then in the fourth, Harris singled again to lead off the frame. Bella Morgan dropped a bunt that catcher Maddie Rosenbery fielded and threw into right field, but outfielder Kennedy Rushing zipped a strike to third baseman Amayah Doyle to nail Harris for the first out.

Morgan made it to second on the play, then after Shea Pyatt grounded out and pinch-hitter Layla Yates won a long at-bat by drawing a full-count walk, Morgan scored when Waggoner ripped an 0-1 pitch for an RBI single.

“I was pretty mad that I swung and missed at the first pitch,” Waggoner said. “But I knew I had to step up and put the ball in play.”

In the circle, Waggoner gave up just two hits and two walks and punched out six batters. The Lady Panthers have won six straight games since Waggoner returned from a back injury.

“My curveball was really working today so that was nice,” she said. “I just knew I had to change the eye level on them so they didn’t get used to one pitch.”

Waggoner also threw a no-hitter against previously-undefeated Mount Carmel in the sectional semifinals before facing Carterville.

“Addie threw the ball well in and out again,” Engelhardt said. “She made it difficult on a very, very good hitting team.”

A lot happened in Carterville’s top half of the fifth, including its lone run.

The frame began with Karson Caudill hitting a single and stealing second base. Then after Sadie Ziegler drew a walk, both advanced on a wild pitch by Waggoner after a circle visit from Engelhardt.

Kayelyn Rice came up next and bounced a grounder to Pinckneyville senior shortstop Taylor Kurtz, who threw to first for an out but Caudill broke home and slid around catcher Ava Adcock to make it 2-1.

The next batter was Doyle, who is now Carterville’s all-time leader for home runs in a season. Engelhardt elected to have Waggoner pitch to her and the result was another grounder to Kurtz, who threw to Adcock for a tag out of Ziegler at the plate.

“That’s your play of the game right there,” Engelhardt said. “If that run scores, we’re still playing. So I thought that was a huge, huge play.”

Capie was among those anticipating a signature blast from Doyle.

“She just, just missed it,” he said. “She got a little in front of it and got on top. She still hit it hard and the shortstop made a good play.”

Engelhardt was asked about his decision to let Doyle swing the bat.

“We’re not going to put the go-ahead run on base,” he said. “We talked about scenarios yesterday and she made some really good pitches to her during her first two at-bats so you’re hoping she can do it again and she did.

“Amayah is such a tremendous player and we just came out on the right end of it that time.”

Doyle stole second after reaching on the fielder’s choice, but Waggoner struck out Rushing to end the inning.

Carterville also had a chance to score in the fourth after Rushing singled and Rosenbery drew a two-out walk, but senior Macey Lentz grounded out to third base.

Waggoner finished the game by fanning Lentz for her final strikeout, then getting Caudill and Ziegler to both pop up on the infield.

Carr scattered seven hits and walked just one batter with four strikeouts for the Lady Lions. She escaped without further damage in the fourth and pitched around another hit from Kellerman in the fifth.

Both teams are quite young, with Carterville losing just center fielder Lentz from its current lineup for next season.

“She’s been nothing but outstanding for our program,” Capie said. “So that loss is going to hurt.”

Pinckneyville’s game against Freeburg is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday after the conclusion of the 1A super-sectional between Trico and Casey-Westfield which begins at 11 a.m

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0