Prep Softball Player of the Year | Massac County's Cali McCraw

The last of those earned runs came in the fourth inning of her final high school game, a 5-1 win over Tolono Unity for third place in the state tournament. It came just hours after the Patriots lost a bitter 1-0 decision in the semifinals to eventual state champ Rockridge.

Tears were shed after that game, but McCraw sensed opportunity in the third place game.

“We didn’t come all that way to get fourth place,” she said.

McCraw certainly wasn’t feeling any tension, laughing and joking with a writer and a couple of Peoria-area umpires sitting behind the backstop before the third place game. She not only produced in the circle, but at the plate by knocking in three runs with a two-run single in the third and an RBI single in the fifth.

For the year, she batted .400 with nine homers and 41 RBI. Her ninth inning single in May enabled Massac County to walk off Murphysboro 5-4, giving it control of SIRR Ohio, and she also homered in a 10-4 sectional championship win over Trico.

“She has a great desire to do great things on the softball field and it showed whether she was hitting or pitching,” said Patriots coach Molly Hargrove. “Throughout the season, she got better and put it all on the line until her last game.