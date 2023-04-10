MURPHYSBORO — Freshman Kylie Powell singled to right to drive in Macie Cunningham as the Murphysboro High School softball team pulled out a 3-2 extra-inning victory over Harrisburg on a warm, sunny Monday at the Red Devils’ sports complex.

The game-winning base hit came in the bottom half of the eighth inning.

Cunningham led off the frame with an infield single down the third-base line. Marteena Clover followed with a sacrifice bunt, advancing Cunningham to second.

Harrisburg coach Red Stafford then intentionally walked Ayla Smith, setting the stage for Powell’s heroics.

“I was mostly just thinking that if a pitch came in that I liked, to hit it – give it my all,” Powell said. “I was hoping for the best because I hadn’t had a hit the whole game (0-for-3 prior to the at bat). It was a straight fastball right down the middle. It was exciting for me to see the run score.”

Powell said it was important to defend the home turf with a win, especially against a conference opponent.

Murphysboro coach Kim Cook described the contest as “a competitive game.”

But…

“I’m not happy with our performance,” she said. “Obviously, I think that we did not make adjustments at the plate. We’ve been relying on our top two hitters – Macie (Cunnngham) and Sarah (Cook) – to come up and do a lot for us, and if they don’t, we need to have people step up.”

Cook was, however, pleased with Powell’s at bat.

“That’s a clutch performance, and from a freshman,” she said. “I’m so happy for Kylie. She hit the ball well early this season, went into a little bit of a slump, and then came through today. She took the ball to right field, which is exactly what she should have done in that situation.”

The Bulldogs drew first blood with a solo homer to dead center by freshman Hadley Hunt off Red Devils starting pitcher Ayla Smith in the top of the first inning.

Sarah Cook answered with a solo blast in the bottom of the first to make it 1-all.

Murphysboro took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Ciara Fulmer led off with an infield single. Cunningham bunted her to second. Clover singled to left, advancing Fulmer to third. Ayla Smith drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout to short to make it 2-1.

The girls from Saline County battled back.

Layla Borders singled to right. Liza Wiggins followed suit. A bunt single by McKenzie Boyd loaded the bases with nobody out.

Cook then replaced Ayla Smith with freshman Arianna Smith. Sidney Neal tied the game at 2-all with a sac fly to left. Smith escaped further damage when Kinzleigh Smothers bounced into an inning-ending double play to short.

“It was a good, old-fashioned softball game, where both teams played good defense and both pitchers threw well,” said Stafford. “It just came down to who was going to get the big hit and they got it today”

Stafford said he’s proud of the way his girls competed.

“We’re extremely young this year,” he said. “We have 12 freshmen and sophomores on the team. We knew Murphy could hit the ball, but our sophomore pitcher – Hallie Boggess – did a good job of keeping them off balance at the plate.

“She threw her change up and hit her spots,” Stafford said. “She doesn’t throw real hard, so she has to do a good job of hitting her spots with her change up and curve. And today, she did.”

With the win, the Red Devils improve to 3-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and 6-4 overall. They travel to Benton on Tuesday.

Harrisburg falls to 0-4 in the league and 7-13 overall. The Bulldogs host Herrin on Tuesday.