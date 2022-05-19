Prep Softball | Regional titles on the line this Friday and Saturday

JOHNSTON CITY — One of the more exciting softball regional championship games on tap at 4:30 Friday features 31-2 Carterville at 17-8 Johnston City.

The state-ranked Lions went undefeated in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference and are the top seed in the tourney. They advanced to the title game by virtue of Tuesday's 9-1 win over Anna-Jonesboro.

Johnston City advanced to the finals after rolling past Massac County, 8-4 Wednesday.

Carterville head coach Will Capie will send out sophomore southpaw Lacie Carr to the circle against the Indians. Carr tossed a 5-0 shutout against the Tribe earlier this spring. For the season, Carr has been almost unbeatable. She is 23-1 when toeing the rubber and has recorded 166 strikeouts in 120 innings of work.

Leading hitter for the Lions is another sophomore - third baseman Amayah Doyle. Batting out of the leadoff spot, Doyle has been a dominant force, hitting over .600 on the spring with 18 home runs and 53 runs batted in to go along with 58 runs scored and 21 stolen bases.

Not to be overlooked is a strong supporting cast that includes Kennedy Rushing, Carr, Hunter Noto, and Maddie Rosenberry who are all batting .400 or better.

Capie said Johnston City will not be an easy mark.

"Gabby Overturf (junior righthander for the Indians) is tough. She does a pretty good job of mixing up her pitches and has a good change up," he said. "We will have to have a good approach at the plate and stick to it in order to be successful."

The Indians, winners of the Black Diamond Conference West division, are led offensively by Audri Linton (.382 batting average) with two homers and 26 runs batted in. Zoee Cullum is hitting .368 with 27 runs scored and a team-high 11 stolen bases. Emma Moake follows at .357. Hope Newell has scored 21 runs, second best on the squad.

Other Class 2A regional title matches showcase Murphysboro (22-14) at Nashville (17-15) Friday; Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher (16-6) at Pinckneyville (17-14) Saturday at 11 a.m.; and Mount Carmel (22-0) at Harrisburg (21-12), also at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Red Devils head coach Kim Cook said she expects a tough battle at Nashville.

"We beat them earlier in the year at their tournament, but I don't know that we faced their top pitcher," she said. "Nashville is a well-coached team. We will have to play well to beat them."

Murphy is led in the circle by senior righthander Taby Young, who has a 9-5 record this spring with 45 strikeouts in 78 innings of work.

Top hitter is the coach's daughter, senior Shelby Cook, who is ripping it at a ..550 clip with nine home runs and 61 runs scored. The runs scored total is tops in the state among those schools that have posted stats with Maxpreps.com. Young follows with a .482 batting average. Sarah Cook checks in at .464 and Malorie Gill follows at .460.

"They have the home field advantage, but if Taby is on her game and we are hitting like we are capable, we have a pretty good shot at winning Friday."

In Class 1A matches, Trico (25-3) will play at Elverado (19-9) Saturday at 1 p.m.; Goreville (10-16) will play at Cobden (7-11) at 4:30 p.m. Friday; Woodlawn (18-3) will travel to Galatia to take on Waltonville (17-18) at 11 a.m. on Saturday; and Pope County (7-17) will be at Century (9-6) Friday at 4:30..

The Class 3A regionals get underway next week.

