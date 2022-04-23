Prep Softball | Sadler and Seip lead AJ to a win over Vienna

VIENNA – Jenna Sadler struck out 10 and Payton Seip drove in four runs on three hits to lead Anna-Jonesboro to a 6-1 win over Vienna in a non-conference softball game on Saturday morning.

“I was kind of stressed out before the game because I didn’t know when to warm up or if I needed to throw more than I did, but I didn’t give up the first hit until the fourth inning, so I was pretty proud of that,” Sadler said. “I like my circle very flat and it was hard to keep that dirt dug in, so it was a bit rough for me today, but I worked through it. My two-seam was my pitch for a strike.”

The game was postponed because of a soggy infield, but once the sun came out and the wind picked up and the drying agents began to do their work, the field was ready to play on.

“We bailed water off it Thursday night and I turned it over twice last night and I got up this morning at 7:30 and worked on it some more,” said Vienna coach Marc Palmer. “Sunshine and wind is a lot better than a rainstorm to get a field playable.”

The Lady Cats were coming off a loss to Du Quoin on the road after giving up six runs in the bottom of the seventh. Against Vienna, they took a five-run lead into the bottom of the seventh and held on to improve to 11-9.

“We came over here and did enough things right today to win,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Rodney Seip. “When Sadler is on like that throwing strikes and getting a few outs herself and we’re playing the defense behind her we’re pretty good. More times than not six runs on the board is enough to win ballgames if we do things correctly defensively. Payton is swinging the bat real well now going six for her last seven. She’s been our top hitter the last three weeks. I had five freshmen out there this morning and I’m real proud of them as they learn the game. They are getting better day in and day out.”

Vienna had nine base runners on five hits, two walks and two errors, but stranded seven, including losing one on the base paths to have its modest one-game winning streak snapped to drop to 5-8.

“We always have battles with Anna-Jonesboro,” Palmer said. “We have some youthfulness, but we always compete. We had two base running errors – I will take full responsibility for. We had two bases loaded opportunities and got the one hit, but we got the second runner thrown out and the second we didn’t get the hit.”

Sadler (10-6) allowed just one base runner in the first three innings on a one-out error in the second inning. With one out in the fourth, Maddie Thornton and Annabeth Webb reached base on back-to-back singles and one out later Sadler issued her first walk to load the bases.

On a 1-0 pitch, Anniston Steinmann hit a ground ball up the middle to break the shutout bid, but Sadler got out of the inning when centerfielder Avery Osman threw to the plate, forcing the runner coming from second to retreat to third where the runner from first had already arrived resulting in the lead runner being tagged for the third out.

Sadler finished the game striking out six of the final 13 batters pitching around a two-out single in the fifth, a one-out error and a walk in the sixth and a two-out single in the seventh.

The Lady Cats took the lead in the first inning on a one-out triple by Osman followed by a line drive down the left field line by Seip.

“I started off pretty rocky at the beginning of the season, so knock on wood I’m starting to hit the ball,” Seip said. “I had two strikes on me, so I just had to barrel it up to try to get the run in. I was looking to hit to the right side, but I ended up hitting to left field. I was glad I drove her in because it’s important to get on top of them when you can.”

Anna-Jonesboro scored three runs in the second inning starting with Carmin Smith walking on four pitches to lead off the inning. Two outs later Sadler tripled to left field to plate Smith. After Osman walked Seip doubled down the left field line to clear the bases.

“Once again I was looking to the right side to be to get them in, but I ended up barreling it up perfect and it zipped off to left field again,” Seip said.

The Lady Cats added a run in the fifth on an error and base hit by Smith. The final run came in the sixth with one out when Osman hit a ground ball past the shortstop and after a stolen base scored on a bloop single to center by Seip.

A hit is a hit is a hit,” Seip said. “This might be my third time I had three hits in a game. Like I said it was pretty rocky, but I’m starting to get on it.”

The Eagles wasted a 15-strikeout performance by Emmy Vinson, who gave up five earned runs with five walks. Alexis Goddard led Vienna at the plate with two hits.

