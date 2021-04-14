Prep Softball | Season Preview: Terriers welcome long-awaited return to the field

Wheeler believes a State Series gives her team a goal to chase.

“It’s important to have a goal to shoot for,” Wheeler said. “It will be fun for the kids to have something that they can work towards while also getting the opportunity to play.”

Carbondale was originally scheduled to open its season at Carterville on Wednesday, but due to an overlap in schedules with the volleyball program, the Lady Terriers had to put their season opener on hold for an additional 13 days before hearing the sweet sound of — Play Ball!

A delay in action could be good news for Wheeler’s team. Carbondale has had one practice up to this point and that was in tryouts. Wheeler admitted she was lucky to field 5-7 players during that practice due to players both being on the disabled list and competing in other sports like volleyball.

Leading the Lady Terriers will be senior pitcher Kaitlyn Anders, who has already committed to D-II Georgia College & State University to further her athletic career and pursue a degree in education. Anders was 13-2 in the circle as a sophomore when Carbondale advanced to the sectional championship game.