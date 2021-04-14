Prep Softball | Season Preview: Terriers welcome long-awaited return to the field

Kim Wheeler and the Carbondale Lady Terriers will have scratched 696 days off their calendars since playing in their last meaningful game.
Quite the drought considering the last time Wheeler was signalling her players to either swing away or swipe a base came in 2019 when the Lady Terriers lost to South Seven Conference rival Centralia in the Class 3A Sectional Championship. That drought ends once they step off the team bus to face Belleville Althoff on April 27.
“It’s going to be a different year,” Wheeler said. “It was unfortunate to not get a season last year because this group of kids haven’t had a chance to step onto the field yet. The year before the pandemic, we had a strong group of seniors, but this team has a lot to work on in order to knock the rust off.”
Carbondale’s 2019 senior class featured Claire Beaupre, Megan Bily, Regina Dedecker, Autumn Lindsey, Sarah Petrowich and Savannah Talley. The Lady Terriers finished with a 20-10 record that season, including a regional title that left Wheeler excited for 2020, only to have those chances washed away by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So far in the 2020-21 school year, the IHSA has allowed fall and winter sports programs a smaller number of games for student-athletes to compete without the opportunity of playing in a state series. Those rules change for spring sports like softball that have been deemed low-risk contact sports by the IHSA and IDPH allowing Carbondale and others a June State Series.
Wheeler believes a State Series gives her team a goal to chase.
“It’s important to have a goal to shoot for,” Wheeler said. “It will be fun for the kids to have something that they can work towards while also getting the opportunity to play.”
Carbondale was originally scheduled to open its season at Carterville on Wednesday, but due to an overlap in schedules with the volleyball program, the Lady Terriers had to put their season opener on hold for an additional 13 days before hearing the sweet sound of — Play Ball!
A delay in action could be good news for Wheeler’s team. Carbondale has had one practice up to this point and that was in tryouts. Wheeler admitted she was lucky to field 5-7 players during that practice due to players both being on the disabled list and competing in other sports like volleyball.
Leading the Lady Terriers will be senior pitcher Kaitlyn Anders, who has already committed to D-II Georgia College & State University to further her athletic career and pursue a degree in education. Anders was 13-2 in the circle as a sophomore when Carbondale advanced to the sectional championship game.
“She’s one of the hardest working players I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching,” Wheeler said of Anders. “She’s extremely determined and has worked hard to get her spin moving. I’m excited to see her get an opportunity this year.”
Taking the field with Anders will be seniors Ashton Hirst, Riley Kennedy and Chloe Calhoun. Juniors Brooke Williard, Bria Sisk, Carleigh Stearns and Emma Kellerman will also fill into the mix with sophomore Payton Morgan coming off a standout volleyball season.
With full practices on hold, Wheeler hopes that actual game experience can help her team grow. She knows the two schools to compete against in the South Seven this year will be Marion and Centralia.
“They’re both going to be talented and ready to take the field,” Wheeler said of both schools. “Anytime we step on the field we know they’ll be prepared, so we’re just going to have to be ready.”
